A magistrate judge on Monday OK’d a public defender’s request to allow a man charged with sexual assault to sign an unsecured bond while he awaits trial.

Magistrate Judge Yolan Brow Ross presided over a court hearing on Monday that shed light on the case against 58-year-old John Green, who was arrested Friday on a warrant in connection with the alleged assault that occurred nearly two years ago.

