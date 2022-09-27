A magistrate judge on Monday OK’d a public defender’s request to allow a man charged with sexual assault to sign an unsecured bond while he awaits trial.
Magistrate Judge Yolan Brow Ross presided over a court hearing on Monday that shed light on the case against 58-year-old John Green, who was arrested Friday on a warrant in connection with the alleged assault that occurred nearly two years ago.
At the time of his arrest Friday on a charge of first-degree unlawful sexual contact, Green posted 10% of a $35,000 bond in cash and was released until his initial court appearance.
At Green’s advice-of-rights hearing on Monday, Brow Ross asked Assistant V.I. Attorney General Esther Walters whether he has been accused of any subsequent wrongdoing in the nearly two years since the alleged victim filed the complaint.
Walters confirmed he has not, and has no prior convictions.
At the request of Territorial Public Defender Kathryn Slade, Brow Ross said she would allow Green to sign an unsecured bond for the $35,000 bail set so he can use the $3,500 he posted Friday for his legal defense while he awaits trial.
On Sept. 7, Magistrate Judge Ernest Morris Jr. found probable cause for an arrest warrant, and according to the affidavit, the victim filed a police report on Nov. 19, 2020, accusing Green of sexually assaulting her nearly two weeks earlier, on Nov. 10.
The officer who wrote the report was assigned to investigate the case nearly a year later on Sept. 3, 2021, and interviewed the victim.
The victim said she and Green worked together, and he brought her to her hotel room in Christiansted and she was surprised when he followed her into her room, according to the affidavit.
The victim said Green became aggressive, and began kissing and groping her even after she told him to stop, according to the affidavit.
The victim said Green pinned her up against the bed and she was unable to get away, and she was afraid and unsure what he would do, so she allowed him to kiss her cheek so he would leave, according to the affidavit.
The victim said Green told her “That’s all I wanted” and left, and she locked her hotel room door and stayed awake all night in fear that he would return, according to the affidavit.
The victim said she told her supervisor, V.I. Housing Finance Authority Executive Director Darryl Griffith, and filed a Human Resources complaint against Green, as well as the police report. The victim said she also told her son what occurred.
It’s unclear why police waited so long to investigate the woman’s complaint, but by the time the investigator went to the hotel, on Sept. 26, 2021, staff said that “the system does not have footage dated back to 2020,” according to the affidavit.
The officer called the Housing Finance Authority on Oct. 18, 2021, and tried to speak with Griffith, but was told he was unavailable.
The officer also left Green a voicemail on Nov. 21, 2021, and called him again on Jan. 14, 2022, but was unable to reach him, according to the affidavit.
The officer called the victim’s son on March 14, and he recounted how his mother called him back in November 2020 and reluctantly told him she had been “touched inappropriately by a co-worker,” according to the affidavit.
Police finally went to Green’s office on June 27 and asked him about the victim’s complaint.
In a recorded statement with his lawyer present, Green acknowledged giving his coworker a ride to her hotel in 2020. Green said the woman invited him into the room, but he left because she had lingerie hanging up and he felt uncomfortable, and he “denied sexually assaulting the victim in any manner.”
A trial date has not yet been set.
