A Texas bankruptcy judge has approved a Jamaican company’s $62 million bid for the troubled Limetree refinery on St. Croix.
After an hours-long hearing in which St. Croix Energy made a last-minute pitch to block the sale, federal Bankruptcy Judge for the Southern District of Texas David Jones approved the West Indies Petroleum bid.
St. Croix Energy had argued that only it had access to the debtor’s permits to allow the refinery to restart immediately, a contention objected to by the Environmental Protection Agency.
St. Croix Energy also unsuccessfully argued Port Hamilton Refining and Transportation, which joined West Indies Petroleum in its successful bid, did not participate in the first auction and should not have been considered qualified for the second round of bidding.
While today’s ruling went decidedly against St. Croix Energy, the company will still have an opportunity to purchase the facility for $57 million if West Indies Petroleum can’t complete the sale by January.
Founded in 2012 to serve the ship bunkering business in the Caribbean and Latin America, West Indies Petroleum currently has a storage capacity in “excess of 700,000 barrels” of oil. In 2020, it struck a long-term agreement to purchase fuel for bunkering, retail fuel sales and bulk distribution from BP.
Before its bankruptcy, the refinery’s troubled restart was driven by a need to meet production agreements with BP.
While initially expected to produce the very-low sulfur fuel oil used by ships that is key to West Indies Petroleum’s business, the refinery was attempting to produce gasoline during its ill-fated startup, Bloomberg reported. Historically, the St. Croix refinery has been a major supplier of gasoline to the U.S. East Coast, with 15% of fuel delivered there in 2010 coming from the refinery, according to Bloomberg.
West Indies Petroleum had revenues of $200 million in 2019 and employs more than 120 people, according to a May article reprinted on the company’s website.
Should it be needed, a follow-up hearing will be held on Jan. 11.