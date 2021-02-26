A judge said Thursday that he’s not yet ready to end federal oversight of the V.I. Police Department, but he left open the possibility of reducing the scope of a 12-year-old consent decree.
The consent decree came about after the U.S. Justice Department sued the local government, contending that the V.I. Police Department was violating civil rights by using excessive force on citizens — and that misconduct was not being properly investigated or corrected.
The consent decree settled that lawsuit by forcing the territory to remedy the situation and federal oversight was originally supposed to last five years, but the department repeatedly missed deadlines to comply.
The department reached “substantial compliance” with the consent decree in December 2018, but compliance has lapsed in certain areas in the two years since, according to reports and testimony from court-appointed independent monitors.
Assistant V.I. Attorney General Carol Thomas-Jacobs recently filed a motion asking U.S. District Court Judge Robert Molly to eliminate provisions of the consent decree that mandate certain training requirements, as those paragraphs have long been in compliance.
But U.S. District Judge Robert Molloy said during an evidentiary hearing Thursday that both parties would have to agree to such a change.
“I don’t think the court has the authority, absent consent by both parties, to unilaterally change the consent decree,” Molloy said.
Instead, he said both parties should come to a joint agreement, and then the court can conduct “an analysis as to whether that would be in the best interest of the public, because we’re talking about institutional reform here.”
The police department has come a long way over the last decade in terms of constitutional policing, but special counsel Jeffrey Murray of the U.S. Department of Justice argued Thursday that there are still serious concerns about supervisors’ ability to investigate subordinates’ handling of cases and discipline misconduct.
Molloy noted that of the consent decree’s 51 “paragraphs,” the department is not in compliance with eight or nine provisions in three categories — citizen complaints, use of force, and management and supervision.
In many instances, officers are counseled but not subject to progressive discipline because the statute of limitations under the collective bargaining agreement had run out before the investigation was completed, Chet Epperson of the independent monitoring team testified.
In one case, Epperson said officers reported that they’d witnessed a use of force, “and through the investigation it determined that they used force. That’s a big difference.”
But the statute of limitations had already run out, so the officers did not face the possibility of progressive discipline, and “that was a significant issue,” Epperson said.
“Those issues, those deficiencies, continue to rear their heads over and over and over again,” Molloy said. “It’s not necessarily that an incident occurred and an officer had to use force. The issue is how does the VIPD respond to that? How do they handle that,” and give the community “confidence in the VIPD that whatever action is appropriate will be taken?”
The purpose of the consent decree is not just to stop bad behavior by officers, but to ensure “that VIPD has a methodology in place that these reoccurring issues aren’t going to happen again,” Molloy said.
There are still serious uses of excessive force that need to be addressed, according to the monitors, who have detailed a number of troubling incidents involving some of the department’s highest-ranking officers in detailed “Special Reports.”
Those cases have involved the use of Tasers, firearms and physical restraint methods to subdue citizens, but even if use of force incidents are eliminated, Molloy cautioned that “you’re still not going to be engaging in constitutional policing” without thorough follow-up investigation by supervisors to ensure officers are interacting lawfully with citizens.
“One way to make changes is to hold officers accountable. And you’re not going to be able to hold them accountable if you’re doing the process months down the road,” Molloy said.
Molloy gave the Justice Department 14 days to respond to Thomas-Jacobs’ request to modify the consent decree, and said that if the parties reach an agreement, and “come up with language that you’d like to submit to the court for consideration, please do so and be precise in that language.”