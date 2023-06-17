Two men accused of transporting $2.1 million worth of cocaine across St. Thomas went on trial together as co-defendants this week, but a judge declared a mistrial for one of the men, Russell Robinson, after an extraordinary turn of events.
“Nobody could have predicted what happened in this trial,” U.S. District Court Chief Judge Robert Molloy said Thursday.
Robinson agreed that, “we have a unique situation.”
The case began on Nov. 29, 2021, when federal agents doing aerial surveillance saw a boat traveling without navigation lights pull up to a waiting truck at Vessup Bay. Three men unloaded seven duffel bags from the boat, and agents tracked their truck as it traveled west, dropping off one of the men on the way.
When agents attempted to stop the truck near Havensight, the driver led law enforcement on a high-speed chase up Mafolie Hill and along hairpin turns on dangerous Northside roads, before ending up trapped at the top of Papaya Hill, a one-way residential road in Hull Bay.
There, the men dumped the bags loaded with 210 kilograms, or 462 pounds, of cocaine into the bush before traveling back down the hill, where agents were waiting to take them into custody.
The driver, Robinson, and his passenger Trevor Stephen were both indicted on charges of conspiracy and possession with intent to distribute cocaine, and both pleaded not guilty.
On June 2, 10 days before jury selection began, Assistant Federal Public Defenders Kia Sears and Matthew Campbell told the court in a trial brief that they did not intend to present a defense for Stephen, and would not be calling any witnesses or showing evidence to the jury.
Such a strategy is not uncommon, as the prosecution bears the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
Defense attorneys often choose not to present a defense, and instead will attempt to poke holes in the prosecution’s case and argue that there is insufficient evidence to sustain a conviction.
Robinson, who is representing himself pro se with the assistance of court-appointed standby counsel David Cattie, informed the court that he would be asserting a “duress defense,” and said he was forced to participate in the drug pickup by a third party.
During opening statements Tuesday, Robinson did just that, telling jurors that he was threatened at gunpoint and only participated in the crime because he feared for his life.
Campbell presented the defense opening for Stephen, and what he said shocked the courtroom.
Campbell said that Stephen would also be presenting a duress defense, but said it was Robinson that threatened Stephen with a gun, ordering the younger man to help transport the massive load of cocaine through sleeping neighborhoods under the cover of night.
That presented a major conflict between the co-defendants, who were now at odds.
It is not uncommon for courts to “sever” criminal cases for co-defendants who have conflicts or disagree on a defense strategy, so they can go to trial separately and present their cases individually to different juries.
But it is exceedingly unusual for a case to be severed in the middle of a trial, as it was Wednesday.
Robinson moved to sever the cases and asked for a mistrial, and Molloy granted both motions.
At a status conference Thursday, Robinson told Molloy he does not want a new trial date, and he intends to appeal to the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, citing the Arizona v. Washington case, in which the defendant invoked his double jeopardy rights after a mistrial, arguing that he should not be tried twice for the same offense.
“I’m not going to waive my double jeopardy rights,” Robinson said.
Robinson said he believes the prosecution and federal public defenders representing Stephen may have colluded to prejudice the jury against him.
“I see no way that we can fix this except for sanctions,” Robinson said, calling it a “well-orchestrated legal ploy.”
“I’m certainly not pleased with the way things went down,” Molloy said.
Molloy said he found no fault with the prosecution, or Robinson.
Molloy referred to the pretrial brief that indicated Stephen would not be presenting a defense, and said he would revise filing deadlines in the future, so that “what happened in this trial doesn’t ever happen again.”
Assistant U.S. Attorney Kyle Payne emphasized that prosecutors had no advanced knowledge of Stephen’s duress defense or accusations against Robinson before opening statements began.
“I said several times how shocked I was,” Payne said.
Payne also expressed concern about having to reschedule witnesses to appear at another trial for Robinson, and Molloy said he would not reschedule the trial date until the pending issues had been resolved.
Molloy construed Robinson’s statements as “an oral motion to dismiss the indictment on the basis that your right to double jeopardy will be violated.”
It will take time to prepare the trial transcript, which Robinson has requested, and Molloy said he would give him seven days to file the appropriate motion after the transcript is received, after which the government will have seven days to respond.
“And we will go from there,” Molloy said.
Molloy determined that Stephen’s trial could proceed without Robinson, and Stephen took the stand in his own defense, explaining his version of events, which differs from both Robinson’s and the prosecution’s.
Stephen said Robinson asked him to help pick up boxes of cargo to be shipped to Dominica, and he was surprised to find himself on an empty beach late at night, where another man was already waiting.
The other man and Robinson threatened him, and Robinson was armed with a gun, so Stephen said he was afraid he might be shot if he didn’t cooperate.
A boat arrived a few minutes later, and Stephen was the first to go into the water and help unload duffel bags, passing them along to the other man and Robinson, who loaded them into the truck.
“I just take his orders and do what he said,” Stephen testified.
After the high-speed chase, Stephen said he threw the cocaine into the bush on Papaya Hill at Robinson’s instruction.
“He threatened me,” Stephen said. “I didn’t know if he would shoot me.”
Stephen said Robinson “is the only one that had a gun,” which he tossed into the bush at the top of the hill before driving back down where agents were waiting.
A federal agent testified that they searched the area and recovered the cocaine, but did not find a firearm.
Even after agents arrested him and placed him inside a vehicle, Stephen testified that he did not explain that Robinson had threatened him because he was still afraid.
During closing arguments Thursday, Payne reminded jurors of the aerial surveillance video, and how “you witnessed firsthand, like a movie, a drug trafficking transaction.”
He said Stephen’s claim that he was forced to help move the cocaine is ludicrous, and cited a federal agent’s testimony that drug traffickers don’t bring unwilling participants to multimillion dollar transactions.
But according to Sears, “after Russell Robinson pulled a gun on Trevor Stephen, everything he did that night was an attempt to stay alive.”
If Stephen was trying to fabricate a cover story, “wouldn’t his lie be better?” Sears said. “Mr. Stephen came in here and he told you the truth.”
“Seasoned drug dealers don’t bring innocent bystanders to a $2.1 million drug deal. It just doesn’t happen,” Payne said. “It doesn’t make sense.”
Payne said Stephen’s presence wasn’t necessary to move the cocaine, but he wanted to learn the business from Robinson — and make a large amount of money in the process.
Stephen was there, “because he was being groomed to be a drug dealer too,” Payne said. “I’m not saying there wasn’t a gun. I’m telling you that Russell Robinson didn’t point it at Trevor Stephen.”
Jurors began their deliberations on Friday, but have not reached a verdict. The trial is scheduled to continue Tuesday.