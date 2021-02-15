A judge has declined Gov. Albert Bryan Jr.’s request for a temporary restraining order, which would have prevented implementation of a new law governing appointment to the territory’s Hospital and Health Facilities Corporation Board of Directors.
Bryan argued that the hospital boards should not be allowed to follow Act No. 8348, “which restructures the Corporation Board and District Governing Boards for the District of St. Thomas-St. John and the District of St. Croix, because ‘the Revised Organic Act reserves the power and authority over the supervision and appointment of executive officer and officials of instrumentalities to the governor of the Virgin Islands,’” V.I. Superior Court Judge Sigrid Tejo wrote in her Feb. 9 order. “In this regard, the Court finds that the government has a reasonable probability of success on the merits.”
While Bryan’s central argument might hold legal weight, Tejo found that the request for a temporary restraining order was unwarranted because the government did not show “that immediate and irreparable injury, loss or damage will result.”
Bryan argued that “by both depriving the governor of his executive power and authority, and potentially enabling the board to undertake healthcare policy decisions contrary to and possibly beyond the chief executive’s discretion and his administration’s supervision, Governor Bryan is harmed,” Tejo wrote.
Bryan said if Act 8348 is allowed to remain law, “his administration risks losing Medicare eligibility.”
Tejo said there isn’t enough evidence on the record for the court to make a determination, and scheduled a status conference for Feb. 24, at which time she will schedule an evidentiary hearing on the government’s motion for a preliminary injunction.
“The court is not persuaded at this juncture that the government has met the burden of showing irreparable harm,” and “the government’s arguments are not supported by facts and appear speculative,” Tejo wrote.