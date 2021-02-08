The territorial government has been granted another month to show a federal judge that officials are collecting excise tax on local manufacturers — but the delay means that the government will not be able to collect approximately $3 million in excise tax from importers of manufactured goods.
On Tuesday, U.S. District Court Judge Robert Molloy granted the government’s request for a monthlong delay and rescheduled the evidentiary hearing that had been set for Wednesday.
Excise tax brings approximately $40 million in revenue to the territory annually, and a 2018 injunction on excise tax collection by Molloy’s predecessor, former Judge Curtis Gomez, has cost the territory more than $84 million to date. It’s unclear how much money the government anticipates collecting in excise tax on local manufacturers.
Gomez found that the government had been failing to assess excise tax on local manufacturers for more than 30 years and was essentially penalizing importers of goods with an additional tax in violation of the Commerce Clause of the U.S. Constitution.
In 2014, attorney Alex Golubitsky brought a lawsuit against the territory on behalf of refrigeration company Reefco Services Inc., which successfully sought a refund of the excise tax assessed on various items the company imported over the years.
Attorney Taylor Strickling has continued to argue that the company is subject to a discriminatory tax, and Gomez not only issued Reefco a $5,287.74 refund, but also the November 2018 order enjoining the government from collecting excise taxes until officials prove they intend to do so equitably.
The government appealed to the 3rd Circuit, which remanded the case and directed the District Court to lift the injunction on excise tax collection “upon receiving evidence that the GVI is in fact assessing an excise tax on local manufacturers.”
In December, Molloy said he would give the local government the month of January to collect excise tax on local manufacturers, and if officials show sufficient proof they are collecting the tax, the injunction on excise tax collection on importers will be lifted.
On Monday, Assistant V.I. Attorney General Carol Thomas-Jacobs asked Molloy to delay the Feb. 3 hearing because the excise tax returns for local manufacturers aren’t due until March 2.
“The government had hoped and anticipated that some local manufacturers may file their returns early. As of the time of this filing, no local manufacturer had filed a manufacturing cost worksheet for the month of January,” Thomas-Jacobs wrote. “The local manufacturers excise tax returns are not late and will not be deemed late until after March 2.”
Strickling did not object to the delay, and suggested the court postpone the hearing further because “the parties will need time following the tax filing deadline to process and analyze the tax collections results, identify and prepare potential witnesses based on those data, and prepare exhibits.”
Molloy issued an order Tuesday, rescheduling the evidentiary hearing for March 9.