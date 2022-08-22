U.S. District Court Judge Robert Molloy has granted John Jackson’s request for a new attorney to represent him at sentencing, where prosecutors will recommend he remain behind bars for 30 to 40 years for sex crimes against three underage girls.

Molloy scheduled a status conference for Sept. 8, and said the sentencing hearing previously scheduled for Wednesday will be continued to a future date that has not yet been set, according to an order entered Monday.

