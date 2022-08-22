U.S. District Court Judge Robert Molloy has granted John Jackson’s request for a new attorney to represent him at sentencing, where prosecutors will recommend he remain behind bars for 30 to 40 years for sex crimes against three underage girls.
Molloy scheduled a status conference for Sept. 8, and said the sentencing hearing previously scheduled for Wednesday will be continued to a future date that has not yet been set, according to an order entered Monday.
Jackson, 33, filed a motion on his own behalf in July asking the court to appoint him a new lawyer, and defense attorney Yohana Manning filed a subsequent motion to be relieved as Jackson’s counsel.
Molloy granted both motions, and appointed attorney Jason Gonzalez-Delgado to represent Jackson, according to the order filed Monday.
Molloy said Manning must turn over all case records to Gonzalez-Delgado by Aug. 29.
Jackson has been jailed at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Guaynabo, Puerto Rico since his arrest in February 2019.
Manning had previously asked the court to allow him to leave Jackson’s case before the trial, noting that his client “persists in taking a path that is diametrically opposite to counsel’s advice.”
Magistrate Judge Ruth Miller denied Manning’s request, and found that the attorney client relationship had not broken down to the point where Manning could not provide effective assistance at trial, “especially when the defendant has already had three prior attorneys, after which he selected and retained Attorney Manning.”
At his trial in April, three of Jackson’s victims took the stand and testified against him, and jurors watched a video of Jackson admitting to police that he repeatedly had sex with one of the victims when she was 15, as well as the video Jackson filmed during one of those encounters.
The jury found Jackson guilty of all charges in the six-count indictment, including production of child pornography, first-degree rape of a person whose resistance was prevented “by stupor or weakness of mind” because of an intoxicating substance, aggravated second-degree rape of a person between the age of 13 and 15, and three counts of transportation of a minor for sexual activity.
Jackson is facing between 15 and 30 years for child pornography, 10 to 30 years for first-degree rape, and 10 years to life in prison for each of the second-degree rape and transportation charges, according to the sentencing memorandum filed by prosecutors,
Jackson and his older brother, Julius Jackson, both competed in the 2008 Olympics. They are sons of three-time world boxing champion Julian Jackson.
