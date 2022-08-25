A judge has denied a motion to dismiss criminal charges against a former Bureau of Corrections guard, who argued that he should not be charged with having sex with a detainee because she wasn’t physically inside the St. Croix prison at the time, according to documents filed in V.I. Superior Court.

Judge Harold Willocks rejected former prison guard Brian Henderson’s motion to dismiss the single count of having sexual relations with a detainee, a crime under the V.I. Code. The statute prohibits sexual contact — “however slight” — between all correctional guards, employees and volunteers, and inmates and detainees.

