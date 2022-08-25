A judge has denied a motion to dismiss criminal charges against a former Bureau of Corrections guard, who argued that he should not be charged with having sex with a detainee because she wasn’t physically inside the St. Croix prison at the time, according to documents filed in V.I. Superior Court.
Judge Harold Willocks rejected former prison guard Brian Henderson’s motion to dismiss the single count of having sexual relations with a detainee, a crime under the V.I. Code. The statute prohibits sexual contact — “however slight” — between all correctional guards, employees and volunteers, and inmates and detainees.
If convicted of the crime, Henderson faces a maximum possible sentence of 10 years behind bars.
The arrest warrant affidavit filed by police was sealed from public view. The opinion filed by Willocks provides additional details about the circumstances of the case, which began on March 29, 2020 when Chief Inspector Anthony Hector filed a police report “in reference to an inmate being impregnated by a corrections officer.”
Hector said he interviewed the inmate, who said she was on a weekend furlough in Jan. 2020 when Henderson went to her home and had sex with her, and “based on the DNA analysis, there is a ’99.99% certainty’ that corrections officer Brian Henderson is the father of the aborted fetus.”
Police arrested Henderson in May 2021 and he was released after signing a $30,000 unsecured bond, meaning he did not have to post cash to avoid being jailed.
Territorial Public Defender Yolan Brow Ross — who was counsel at the time but is now serving as a Magistrate Judge — filed the motion to dismiss on July 7, 2021, and Willocks entered the opinion Aug. 19.
Brow Ross argued the statute’s language regarding a “person in custody of a detention facility” is unconstitutionally vague, and a person of “ordinary intelligence” would assume that sex with an inmate would only be criminal if it occurred in an actual correctional facility.
Because the inmate was at home at the time Henderson had sex with her, Brow Ross argued that the law doesn’t apply.
But prosecutors — and Willocks — disagreed.
A furloughed inmate “is still under the care and control of the detention facility,” and incarceration “involves more than mere physical possession and geographic limitation,” Willocks ruled.
Willocks wrote that if the Legislature had intended for the law to “only prohibit consensual sexual relations between an employee of the detention facility and a person who is in the actual, physical custody of the detention facility, then the Legislature could have easily included the term ‘actual’ or ‘physical’ before the term ‘custody’ to disclose such an intent of physical possession and geographic limitation.”
Henderson was hired as a correctional officer in Jan. 2017, and according to Corrections Chief Strategy Officer and acting Public Information Officer Kyza Callwood, Henderson “was placed on administrative leave with pay on March 7, 2020.”
Callwood said that “after an internal administrative investigation, he was placed on administrative leave without
pay on Aug. 26, 2020, pending the results of a criminal investigation by VIPD,” and he was fired by the Bureau on Nov. 8.
Sexual activity between inmates and guards is illegal because prisoners are inherently unable to consent to sex with someone who has physical control over them, and federal law also criminalizes any sexual relationship between officials and inmates.
