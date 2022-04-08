Despite objections by his defense attorney, boxer John Jackson has filed a motion to dismiss the child pornography and rape charges against him, just days before his trial is set to begin, according to documents filed in U.S. District Court.
Jackson filed the motion Tuesday, claiming he is being prosecuted with “manufactured evidence,” and demanding the indictment be dismissed because one of the alleged victims was “posing as an adult.”
Jackson’s move comes after his attorney, Yohana Manning, asked a judge to allow him to withdraw as counsel because Jackson hasn’t been taking his advice.
Magistrate Judge Ruth Miller held a hearing on the motion Friday, and said in an order filed Sunday that “after hearing from both counsel and client, the Court finds that good cause for a change in representation at this stage has not been shown.”
She denied Manning’s request to withdraw from the case, and found that his counsel has been effective, “even if his client does not like to hear what is being said.”
Jackson has been jailed for more than three years while he awaits trial, which is scheduled to start on April 11.
The trial has been repeatedly delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and because of Jackson’s difficulty in finding and keeping a lawyer.
Jackson was arrested by V.I. Police on Feb. 6, 2019, after the father of a 15-year-old girl said Jackson had plied her with alcohol and marijuana brownies and raped her.
He was charged with federal child pornography crimes after investigators found a video he allegedly made of himself having sex with the victim. Following the first child’s report, other victims came forward and prosecutors have since charged Jackson with assaulting two other girls, according to court records.
Jackson has been held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Puerto Rico since Feb. 23, 2019, after a federal judge ordered him held without bond pending trial.
He hired private attorney Carl Williams in March 2019, but Williams asked for withdraw from the case four months later because Jackson’s family hadn’t paid for his services.
The Federal Public Defender’s Office was appointed to represent Jackson, but he wrote a letter to the court in July saying he was disappointed in the free legal representation.
Jackson’s father, Julian Jackson Sr., wrote a similar letter, echoing his son’s concerns and expressing the family’s desire to hire private counsel.
Manning entered an appearance on Aug. 6, but asked to withdraw from the case in a motion filed under seal on March 23.
Jackson filed his own motion “requesting enlargement of time for trial due to ineffective assistance of counsel.”
Among several complaints, Jackson said that Manning has communicated with him infrequently over the last six months, and has not filed any motions.
Manning said Jackson was demanding that he file certain documents, and “persists in taking a path that is diametrically opposite to counsel’s advice,” according to court records.
At Friday’s hearing, Miller had a long discussion with Jackson and Manning, “to determine whether there was good cause to allow another change in counsel at this late stage in the proceedings,” and questioned Manning about his representation to date.
Manning said he “had many communications with Jackson and members of Jackson’s family,” about the procedures involved in a criminal trial, admissibility of different types of evidence, and the potential for a plea agreement.
Manning said Jackson had asked him to file certain motions, “but that he explained to Jackson that the issues Jackson wanted to present to the judge were issues for the jury to resolve. Lastly, Attorney Manning stated that the lack of payment of his fees was not the primary motivation for seeking to withdraw,” according to Miller’s order. “Throughout the hearing, Attorney Manning voiced his frustration, stating that Jackson seemed not to grasp or accept what Attorney Manning had been telling him.”
Miller also questioned Jackson, and asked if he wanted to represent himself, which he declined.
Miller determined that the attorney client relationship has not broken down to the point where Manning cannot provide effective assistance at trial.
“Although Attorney Manning apparently feels that his client does not ‘trust’ him and blames himself for this, what is apparent to this Court is that attorney and client essentially disagree on the strategy for handing the defense,” Miller wrote. “Such disagreements do not necessitate new counsel, especially when the defendant has already had three prior attorneys, after which he selected and retained Attorney Manning.”
In a footnote to the order, Miller emphasized that her denial does not mean that Jackson cannot hire a different attorney.
“Of course, there is nothing to prevent Jackson from retaining other counsel, so long as he recognizes that the trial will go forward on April 11, 2022, absent an order to the contrary from the presiding judge,” Miller wrote.
Prosecutors filed a trial brief Monday, estimating that the government’s case will take four days to present to the jury.
On Wednesday, Assistant U.S. Attorney Donna Rainwater asked the court to strike Jackson’s pro se motion to dismiss the indictment, which “has not been adopted by his counsel of record.”