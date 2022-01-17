A Texas bankruptcy judge has denied a request by St. Croix Energy to stay the bankruptcy sale of St. Croix’s refinery from Limetree Bay to the Jamaican company West Indies Petroleum Ltd.
St. Croix Energy attorney Gregg Galardi filed an emergency motion to stay the sale order by Judge David Jones on Jan. 5.
The request came after Jones voided the outcome of a Nov. 18 auction — which St. Croix Energy won — and reopened the auction to allow for a new bid at Limetree’s request.
St. Croix Energy won the first auction with a bid of $20 million cash, plus professional fees of the debtor through a transitional services agreement which would have had the debtors operate the refinery on behalf of SCE.
But, at Limetree’s request, Judge David Jones reopened the auction to allow a new bid from West Indies Petroleum, whose chief executive officer had a medical emergency on the eve of the first auction.
At the second auction on Dec. 18, West Indies Petroleum and Port Hamilton Refining and Transportation were the joint winning bidder with a $62 million bid.
St. Croix Energy is appealing, arguing that there are several issues that require further examination, including whether the court should have reopened the auction, and whether the court “erred in entering the Sale Order approving a transaction that did not comply with the existing bid procedures order,” or the order reopening the auction, according to a statement of issues filed by Galardi on Thursday.
Galardi asked the court to stay the sale pending appeal, and attorneys for Limetree Bay and West Indies Petroleum opposed the motion.
Jones found that St. Croix Energy has failed to justify the request for a stay, and denied the motion in an order filed Thursday.
If the sale does not close by Friday, backup-bidder St. Croix Energy will acquire “substantially all” the refinery’s assets for $57 million, according to the court records.
Both St. Croix Energy and West Indies Petroleum participated in the auction as “going-concern” bidders that told the court they intend to restart and operate the refinery. But before that could happen, either company would need to clear numerous hurdles, including approval from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
The Justice Department filed a complaint against Limetree on behalf of the EPA on July 12, claiming the refinery’s operations have repeatedly violated the Clean Air Act.
The then-HOVENSA refinery had previously shut down in 2012 after years of economic troubles were compounded by violations of the Clean Air Act.
Limetree Bay’s brief but disastrous restart in February resulted in the loss of billions of dollars by investors and several environmental contamination incidents that left at least 1,200 nearby homes coated in oil particles and the layoff of hundreds of refinery employees and contractors.
The refinery still has not finished shutdown operations because Limetree Bay doesn’t have enough cash left to fully purge the equipment and prepare it for extended dormancy.
On Dec. 9, attorneys for the Justice Department and Limetree Bay filed a joint motion to stay all deadlines in the civil complaint until Feb. 21. St. Croix District Magistrate Judge George Cannon Jr. granted the request and ordered the parties to file a joint status report no later than Friday .