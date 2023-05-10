Alexander A. Farrelly Justice Center
Daily News file photo

Lawyers for the V.I. government have been fighting for two years to block all public disclosure of surveillance video from the St. Thomas jail, and a federal judge recently denied the request, ruling that the public has a right to see what goes on inside the facility.

U.S. District Court Chief Judge Robert Molloy made the decision after “careful consideration and review,” according to the order entered March 15, which came two years after a lawyer for the Bureau of Corrections originally filed the motion for a protective order.

