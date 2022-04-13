Police arrested two people in connection with a Jeep stolen from Hull Bay beach Friday, but a judge said investigators did not present enough evidence, and she did not find probable cause for the arrests.
Jamari Gumbs and Saviana Charles were arrested and charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle. They both appeared in V.I. Superior Court on Monday for their advice-of-rights hearings.
The case began Friday morning, when police responded to a report of a stolen Jeep. The complainants said they left the keys and other personal belongings in a bag on the beach while they went swimming for a few minutes, and when they returned the items were strewn around and the Jeep was gone, according to a probable cause fact sheet filed by police.
Investigators obtained surveillance video showing a Kia Forte enter and exit the beach area at around the time the Jeep was stolen. They found the car later that day in the area of Charlotte Amalie with Gumbs and another man inside. Charles, who had rented the vehicle, approached the scene and consented to a search, according to the fact sheet.
“During the search, the keys for the stolen Jeep Compass was discovered inside of the Kia Forte,” according to the fact sheet.
Charles said she had been driving with Gumbs earlier that morning, and dropped Gumbs off at Hull Bay Beach and picked him up a short time later, according to the fact sheet. Gumbs declined to make a statement.
Police determined that Gumbs had taken the Jeep from the beach, and Charles aided in the crime.
In court Monday, defense attorney Clive Rivers said police have no evidence Charles committed a crime, but Assistant V.I. Attorney General Brenda Scales said the presence of the stolen keys in her vehicle is “sufficient for probable cause, this matter is still under investigation.”
“Let it stay under investigation,” Rivers said, until “they are able to come before this court and establish probable cause.”
Territorial Public Defender Thoron Corey Hodge said the video did not show Gumbs take the Jeep, and “there’s no one that can put Mr. Gumbs inside of the vehicle.”
Magistrate Judge Paula Norkaitis said that “the elephant in the room” is the other man found in the vehicle with Gumbs, who was not charged.
She dismissed the charges against Gumbs and Charles without prejudice, meaning that prosecutors may refile the charges if they obtain additional evidence to establish probable cause.