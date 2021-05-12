A judge dismissed charges against a man accused of violating a restraining order, after attorneys in the case said they weren’t prepared to proceed on the day of trial.
Elias Velasquez Jr., 53, of Hill Street, Christiansted, was arrested Jan. 30 by detectives from the Criminal Investigation Bureau on a warrant issued by the V.I. Superior Court.
He was charged with contempt of court after police said he made contact with the subject of a restraining order on March 11, 2020. The victim told investigators that she obtained the restraining order because she is afraid for her life and “he keeps violating the restraining order,” according to an affidavit filed by V.I. Police.
Velasquez was scheduled for a bench trial on May 5, and he appeared in court via video conference before Magistrate Judge Ernest Morris Jr.
But both Territorial Public Defender H. Hannibal O’Bryan and Assistant V.I. Attorney General Patricia Lynn Pryor said they were not prepared to proceed, and jointly asked for a continuance.
Pryor said the victim was unable to get time off from work to testify, but she wants to pursue the case. A V.I. Police officer scheduled to testify was also unable to attend the trial because they were on assignment, she added.
“The People have had since March 23 when this matter was scheduled to get the officer and his witness ready for the trial today. I don’t find the excuse that she had to work to be an acceptable one. Nor do I find the excuse that the officer had a mandatory assignment to be an acceptable one. And so, your motion for a continuance is denied,” Morris said.
Morris told O’Bryan he could have a few minutes to consult with Velasquez, “but your motion to continue is also denied.”
“Ethically, I find myself in a difficult circumstance,” O’Bryan said. “Ordinarily I’d say OK, we’re ready to go. But, the truth of the matter is, your Honor, it has been difficult to get Mr. Velasquez into our office, or to make arrangements where I could interface with him.”
“If you need time to interface with him, I will give you that time today. But I’m not granting your motion for a continuance,” Morris said.
Pryor said she could try and see if the victim or police officer could come into court, “if I could give them a time, maybe I could arrange for that.”
“Since it’s clear that neither party is ready to proceed today, I’m going to give both parties as much time as they’d like to proceed by dismissing this order without prejudice. Mr. Velasquez, you’re free to go, sir,” Morris said.
Dismissal “without prejudice” means prosecutors still have the option to refile charges in the future.
Velasquez served six months in jail in 2013 for contempt of court for violating a similar restraining order.
He was also charged in 2013 with stealing money from the woman who had the restraining order against him, after the victim reported that he took her bank card and withdrew about $2,500 without her permission. Prosecutors said that while jailed, Velasquez wrote six separate letters to the woman he was accused of defrauding, eloquently expressing how much he cared about the victim and also threatening to do her bodily harm.
Former Superior Court Judge Robert Molloy ordered the larceny case dismissed with prejudice in 2015, according to court records.