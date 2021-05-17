A judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed by Save Coral Bay against Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. and the Summer’s End Group, which sought to block development of a marina in Coral Bay on St. John.
V.I. Superior Court Judge Renee Gumbs-Carty filed the order Wednesday, granting a joint motion by the defendants to dismiss “for mootness and failure to state a claim.”
Filed July 21, the lawsuit asked a judge to declare the marina developers’ construction permit invalid “as it was improperly issued and authorizes construction upon land that [Summer’s End Group] neither owns nor controls.”
The lawsuit sought a preliminary injunction prohibiting Summer’s End Group “from conducting any actions” under the consolidated Major Coastal Zone Management permit, and “a declaratory judgement that modifications made by the governor of the Virgin Islands to the consolidated permit are invalid.”
The group argued that the project, a 145-slip marina on seven parcels of land in Estate Carolina, including a restaurant, retail spaces, offices and other structures, did not receive sufficient scrutiny, would be environmentally harmful, and Bryan altered it to remove a mega-yacht slip and replace it with a boardwalk, according to Gumbs-Carty’s order.
Defendants argued the complaint should be dismissed “because the extensive permitting process has been fully vetted; the modification was not for the mere appeasement of the permittee or the Legislature, but it was done in accordance with the statutes. The modification is in the public interest, it mitigates negative environmental impact, and helps to boost economic opportunities and growth.
“More importantly, defendants claim the Legislature’s ratification of the consolidated permit and modification has rendered all issues moot and leaves no justiciable issue,” Gumbs-Carty wrote.
Gumbs-Carty dissected the case in the nine-page order, and said that “Here, the court has concluded from the record that [Summer’s End Group] has been vetted at all levels of the permitting process as proscribed in the CZM Act,” the Board of Land Use Appeals has twice re-affirmed the CZM decision, and “the Legislature’s ratification has sanctioned the entire permitting process included the Governor’s approval and the modification.”
The judge wrote that Save Coral Bay sought a court order “to render invalid a consolidated permit and its modification that has undergone the scrutiny of the appropriate committees, board, and respective federal and territorial agencies. The separation of powers doctrine precludes this court from interfering in the executive and legislative processes unless there is a clear violation of the law.”
But Gumbs-Carty said it’s not her place to alter decisions that followed proper procedure, and “In effect, plaintiff is asking this court to step into the role of the Legislature and unratify the governor’s actions and declare invalid Act No. 8407 where there is no constitutional violation or other legitimate basis (other than their objection) to do so.”
“The Summer’s End Group appreciates the swift resolution of this case. As noted by Judge Gumbs-Carty, the CZM process is designed to be completed in less than a year; this project has now been more than seven years in the making ,” according to Attorney Boyd Sprehn, legal counsel for Summer’s End.
“Summer’s End Group has won approval before the Coastal Zone Management Committee of St. John, the Board of Land Use Appeals (twice), approvals from Governors DeJongh and Bryan, and ratification by the 33rd Legislature after two full days of hearings.
“Again, as the court stated, there are no colorable claims, and this matter was properly brought to conclusion.”
“On behalf of my father Calvert (brother of Eglah, Minerva and Kenneth Marsh) and my mother Madeline Marsh, my children, and now my grandchildren, as president of Calvert Marsh Inc. and participating owner in Summer’s End and the St. John Marina, I speak for four living generations of the Marsh family in complete and full support of Judge Gumbs-Carty’s decision for the St. John Marina project that we are developing on our ancestral property in Coral Bay,” David Marsh Sr. said in a statement.
“On behalf of Summers End, and in honor of the vision of co-founder, the late Robert O’Connor, Jr., it has been an honor and inspiration to work with Governor Albert Bryan Jr., his Executive Team, members of the 33rd Legislature led by Senate President Novelle Francis, St. John Commission of Coastal Zone Management, VI DPNR, VI Board of Land Use Appeals, and the Superior Court of the Virgin Islands to secure approvals and maximize environmental and economic benefits for local St. Johnians and Virgin Islanders that will be realized by bringing the first ever marina to St. John; The St. John Marina,” according to a statement from Chaliese Summers, member manager of the Summer’s End Group.
The project creates “quality jobs and entrepreneurial opportunities for generational St. Johnians while strengthening an empowered community lead by local families and dedicated landowners who are positioned to benefit socially and economically by capturing the overwhelming demand currently existing in the recreational boating markets for St. John, for the first time in history,” Summers said.