ST. THOMAS — A judge has dismissed six charges against Jacques Cajuste, who is accused of stabbing St. Thomas restaurant owner Egbert “Manno” Stuart to death more than 15 years ago — but Cajuste is still facing two murder-related charges not barred by a statute of limitations, according to documents filed in V.I. Superior Court.
Within days of Stuart’s death, witnesses came forward with information indicating his wife, Viviane Stuart, 62, and her alleged lover, Cajuste, 59, may have been responsible for Stuart’s gruesome killing, according to court records.
Stuart’s body was found on the morning of June 22, 2005, and six days later, someone — identified in a police affidavit only as “a concerned citizen” — called police to tell them that Cajuste and Stuart’s wife were having an affair. Both were Haitian nationals.
According to police, Stuart’s lifeless body was discovered in his residence in Heritage Hills Condos on St. Thomas. He had sustained multiple stab wounds to his body and was found with a large kitchen knife impaled in his neck, police said.
Police interviewed Cajuste on June 30, 2005, and he “stated that he and Stuart were co-workers involved in a sexual relationship,” according to an opinion filed Dec. 30 by Judge Denise Francois.
Cajuste moved to Pennsylvania a month later, and police interviewed additional witnesses in the summer of 2006, Francois wrote. “Almost ten years later, DNA analysis concluded that Cajuste was a ‘major contributor of DNA found in the hallway and west bedroom of the home in which [Egbert] was killed.’”
The cold case squad took up the homicide for further investigation in March 2015, and police finally arrested and charged Viviane Stuart and Cajuste in September 2016, more than 11 years after Egbert Stuart was killed.
Prosecutors with the V.I. Attorney General’s Office filed court documents on Sept. 25, 2019, charging Cajuste with eight crimes, including first-degree murder, second-degree murder, and six charges related to use of a dangerous weapon and assault.
Cajuste’s defense attorney filed a motion to dismiss all but the murder charges, arguing that “the three-year statute of limitations for these ‘non-murder felony charges’” elapsed, according to Francois’s opinion.
There is no statute of limitations in the V.I. Code for certain serious crimes, including murder, felony child abuse and neglect, felony sex crimes, embezzlement of public money, and falsification of public records. But all other felony crimes must be charged within three years of the offense, and misdemeanor arrests must be made within one year.
The judge found that “while it is undisputed” that the statute of limitations for those six non-murder charges has long since passed, prosecutors argued that the law provides an exception in cases where suspects flee from justice.
“Cajuste argues that he did not flee from justice but rather, he has always lived between New York, Pennsylvania, and the Virgin Islands,” and did not attempt to live in hiding before police issued an arrest warrant in August 2016, Francois wrote.
But prosecutors argued “it is evident that Cajuste was fleeing from justice because he left the Virgin Islands only two months after the murder and never returned,” Francois wrote. “The People also argue that Cajuste left his residence, job, lover, P.O. Box among other things and never returned.”
While there was one case in which a court tolled the statute of limitations because a defendant fled the Virgin Islands the day after committing an assault, “the ‘fleeing from justice’ exception does not apply where the accused innocently and openly moves to a new residence while remaining easily accessible to any careful law enforcement officer who has a warrant to serve,” Francois wrote. “Here, the Court finds that Cajuste was not fleeing from justice. Cajuste states that he moved to Pennsylvania and remained there until his arrest in 2016. The People fail to provide evidence that Cajuste was inaccessible to law enforcement. Outside of the one interview in June of 2005, the People fail to provide evidence that they attempted to interview Cajuste again.”
Francois ordered the six non-murder charges dismissed with prejudice, meaning prosecutors cannot refile those charges in the future, and only the two murder charges remain pending.
Jury selection had been scheduled for March 2020, but that was continued indefinitely pending a decision on Cajuste’s motion to dismiss the non-murder charges, and a new trial date has not yet been set.