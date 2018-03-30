A former federal agent charged with raping four children will face no legal consequences as a result of his 2016 armed standoff with police at the Crown Mountain Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility on St. Thomas, after a V.I. Superior Court judge ruled that evidence of the standoff is not admissible in his rape trial.
The former federal agent, Roy Rogers, 54, was at the center of a massive law enforcement response to the Crown Mountain ICE facility on March 7, 2016, which lasted for 10 hours and involved dozens of officers from a variety of local and federal agencies.
The incident occurred after Rogers, who was chief Immigration and Customs officer for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security on St. Thomas, was informed he was being placed on involuntary administrative leave. His supervisor ordered him to surrender his government-issued firearm, credentials, cellphone, and identification “due to an investigation regarding his alleged unlawful behavior with the four minors,” according to a memorandum opinion and order by V.I. Superior Court Judge Denise Francois filed Tuesday.
Rogers retrieved the gun and placed it to his head, according to court records, which show he was armed with two guns and at one point during the standoff, pointed one of the firearms at a V.I. Police officer who was assisting federal officers in negotiating with Rogers.
The standoff eventually ended peacefully, and Rogers was taken into custody and charged with federal firearms crimes.
Local authorities did not charge Rogers with any crimes in connection with the standoff, but while he was in custody on the federal charges, V.I. Police arrested Rogers on March 17, 2016, and charged him with repeatedly raping four underage girls, according to court records.
The affidavit supporting the warrant for his arrest details the yearlong rape and molestation of four sisters ages 17, 15, 14 and 12, that ended when one of the girls told a guidance counselor about the abuse. He molested and raped the girls over the course of a year, often paying them $100 for intercourse, according to the affidavit.
The victims also said that while they did not want to have sex with Rogers, they were afraid they might end up homeless without his financial support, according to the affidavit.
Rogers argued that the standoff was irrelevant to the rape case and his attorney, Clive Rivers, filed a motion to suppress testimony and evidence about the standoff at trial, while prosecutors argued that Rogers’ suicide threats provide evidence of his guilty conscience over raping children and show he was fearful of the impending prosecution, according to court documents.
Prosecutors indicated that evidence of the standoff would help paint a more comprehensive picture for jurors and show that Rogers was a man who sensed the noose was tightening and his crimes would soon be exposed.
But Francois wrote in her analysis of the motion that she wasn’t persuaded by prosecutors’ arguments.
“A criminal flees to avoid arrest and punishment for a crime,” Francois wrote. “However, Rogers was not being detained or arrested when his supervisor told him that he would be placed on involuntary administrative leave. In addition, Rogers knew the minors had been taken into foster care by the Department of Human Services and the police were conducting an investigation before meeting with his supervisor.”
Given that Rogers already knew a criminal investigation had begun against him, “the Court cannot draw a strong inference that Rogers’s suicide threat indicates flight from arrest or prosecution,” Francois wrote.
Francois said the guilty conscience argument was outweighed by her assessment that allowing evidence of the standoff — and his suicide threats — to be introduced in court could unfairly prejudice jurors against Rogers because of religious and cultural norms.
She cited excerpts from the Catechism of the Catholic Church and a book about Jewish teachings on suicide as evidence that jurors of faith would likely conclude that someone capable of threatening suicide was morally defective, and thereby would also be capable of raping children.
“The Court recognizes that many people consider suicide to be a grave sin. It finds there is a substantial likelihood the jury could draw negative conclusions about Rogers’s character from the March 7, 2016, standoff and use such a negative character judgment to conclude impermissibly that he likely committed the subject crimes,” Francois wrote.
Rogers was charged with numerous federal crimes in connection with the standoff.
However, prosecutors later filed a motion to dismiss the case against Rogers with prejudice, which was granted, meaning those charges against Rogers cannot be refiled and he will never face federal prosecution for those crimes.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Kim Chisholm has refused to explain why she ultimately decided not to pursue prosecution of the case.
Rogers still might have faced certain legal consequences as a result of the standoff, as prosecutors in the rape case sought to include testimony about the circumstances surrounding his arrest — including the fact that he pointed a gun at a police officer and threatened to die by suicide in front of multiple federal agents.
But Francois concluded that introducing such evidence would unfairly prejudice Rogers and “confuse the jury” by “creating a case-within-a-case, requiring the jury to determine if Rogers is guilty of the charges in this matter. As a result, the jury’s attention might be turned away from determining if Rogers committed sexual assault to determining if Rogers committed unlawful acts during the March 7, 2016, standoff.”
Rogers is awaiting trial and is facing two counts of first-degree aggravated rape; two counts of second-degree aggravated rape; second-degree rape; first-degree unlawful sexual conduct; and two counts of second-degree unlawful sexual conduct. The first-degree aggravated rape charge carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years in prison, and Rogers could face a life sentence if convicted.
