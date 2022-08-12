U.S. District Court Chief Judge Robert Molloy has entered a preliminary injunction barring John Canegata from using trademarks owned by the Republican National Committee while ongoing litigation is pending.
“We are pleased that the District Court of the Virgin Islands granted a preliminary injunction to prevent John Canegata and his allies from using the RNC’s trademarks. This is the first legal step in taking back our trademarks and our party in the U.S. Virgin Islands,” RNC General Counsel Kyle Hupfer said in a statement. “We are confident in the merits of our case and that we will prevail in court, and look forward to a positive resolution of this case for the RNC.”
Canegata’s attorney, Yohana Manning, did not respond to a request for comment.
The RNC filed the trademark infringement lawsuit against Canegata in May, and asked the court to order him to stop using GOP trademarks and soliciting donations to a political action committee.
The RNC subsequently filed a separate lawsuit against the V.I. Board of Elections and Election Supervisor Caroline Fawkes on Aug. 2, challenging provisions of territorial election law as unconstitutional because they require the government to control internal functions of political parties. The defendants have not yet responded to that complaint, which argues that the government should have no oversight over the internal business of the Republican and other political parties.
In the opinion filed Wednesday regarding the RNC’s trademark claim, Molloy recounted how Canegata “was at one time the Chairman of the Virgin Islands Republican Party and testifies that he still holds such office.”
Canegata and others allied with him run the usvigop.org website, which “prominently displays the phrase ‘GOP,’ a stylized right-facing elephant viewed in profile bearing three stars on its back, links bearing the phrase ‘2016 Republican National Convention,’ and websites for each of its members bearing ‘@usvigop.org,’” Molloy wrote. “The Virgin Islands Republican Party engages in fundraising to support candidates with conservative views.”
Molloy noted that the RNC holds several legally registered trademarks, including “RNC,” “Republican National Committee,” “Republican National Convention,” “GOP,” and several elephant-based symbols.
Canegata has been publicly warring with rival Republicans for years, and the RNC stepped in and sent lawyers to the territory to run a caucus for party leadership positions on March 29, which resulted in Gordon Ackley being elected chairman of the local party.
Canegata declined to participate in the RNC caucus, and he failed to get the minimum number of signatures needed to qualify for the government-run primary election held Aug. 6.
The RNC lawsuit filed against Canegata and Robert Max Schanfarber asks the court to enjoin them from “all usage of the trademarks ‘RNC,’ ‘GOP,’ ‘Republican National Convention,’ and the RNC’s elephant logo mark, as well as from making any references to the RNC that lead individuals to believe defendants are affiliated with the RNC.”
Molloy found the RNC’s trademarks are valid, and “defendants clearly intended to copy RNC. The marks used by defendants are identical to those incontestably owned by RNC,” according to the opinion.
At a hearing on June 8, the RNC “called no witnesses, instead only admitting Plaintiff’s Exhibit A, registrations for seven RNC-owned marks registered with the United States Patent and Trademark Office,” Molloy wrote.
The remainder of the RNC’s exhibits were admitted by Canegata during the defendants’ arguments, and “Canegata’s testimony indicates a genuine belief of entitlement to use the marks,” Molloy wrote. “While this belief of entitlement may have been severely misguided,” given the RNC’s cease and desist letter, “it indicates that the marks were purposefully utilized to resemble RNC’s. Therefore, this factor weighs in favor of RNC.”
While the RNC essentially relied on Canegata’s own words and actions to make their case, the defendants argued that there was nothing wrong with continuing to use RNC trademarks to fundraise.
“In their brief, defendants argue at length that RNC lacks authority to no longer recognize defendants as members, that federal law does not provide authorization to revoke defendants’ permission to use RNC’s trademarks, and that Virgin Islands law does not provide authorization to revoke defendants’ permission to use RNC’s trademarks,” Molloy wrote.
Molloy analyzed and dismissed each of those arguments, before turning to the question of public interest.
The defendants argued that “public interest is best served if the administrative body with the most expertise in regulating political elections is not denied the opportunity to consider whether the plan proposed by VIGOP is a viable one,” and “deference should be given to the Virgin Islands Board of Elections and the BOE’s recognition of VIGOP party officers.”
But according to Molloy, “Defendants’ argument is predicated on the premise that the determination of the Virgin Islands Board of Elections is a bellwether of sound election law.”
Molloy went on to cite previous cases in which decisions by the Board of Elections were overruled.
“The case here is straightforward. Defendants were told in August 2020 to cease all ‘VIGOP branded political activity, political action committees, and fundraising,” Molloy wrote.
The RNC voted in August 2020 to uphold a report by the Contests Committee, which recommended that RNC lawyers hold a new election for territorial party chairman because there were too many questions looming over the process to elect a local leader.
“Despite this, defendants continued to fundraise under the VIGOP branding. This is after an express revocation of defendants’ authority to do so. This amounts to the defendants raising $406,786.91 by expressly misrepresenting themselves to be member-affiliates of the RNC,” Molloy wrote.
Molloy was blunt about the need to protect the public from confusion over RNC fundraising in the Virgin Islands: “Often, a balancing of public interest is a more abstract exercise. Rarely is it so clearly quantifiable as it is here, by a federal filing accounting for funds raised by defendants over a fifteen-month span of their infringement. The Court finds that the public’s interest in not being deceived or confused far outweighs its interest in allowing the Virgin Islands Board of Elections to carry out its duties unchecked, as defendants suggest.”
Molloy found that “RNC’s trademarks are valid and legally protectable, that it owns the marks, and that there is a likelihood of confusion arising from defendants’ use of the marks. Thus, RNC is likely to succeed on the merits of its trademark infringement claims.”