U.S. District Court Chief Judge Robert Molloy has entered a preliminary injunction barring John Canegata from using trademarks owned by the Republican National Committee while ongoing litigation is pending.

“We are pleased that the District Court of the Virgin Islands granted a preliminary injunction to prevent John Canegata and his allies from using the RNC’s trademarks. This is the first legal step in taking back our trademarks and our party in the U.S. Virgin Islands,” RNC General Counsel Kyle Hupfer said in a statement. “We are confident in the merits of our case and that we will prevail in court, and look forward to a positive resolution of this case for the RNC.”

