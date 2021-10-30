Judge grants request by Limetree Bay to delay auction to next month

Limetree Bay Refining is still on the auction block for now, after a Texas bankruptcy court granted the company’s request for an extension of the deadline for the bidding process.
Bidders for the company were given additional time to prepare, following the request filed on Thursday, a day prior to the scheduled auction.
Attorney Elizabeth Green, representing Limetree Bay, filed a notice of milestone extensions, and presented new dates for the bidding process to the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas. Judge David Jones granted her request after a brief hearing Friday morning.
The auction is now scheduled for 10 a.m. Nov. 12, and bidders have been asked to make a cash deposit by Nov. 10.
“This gives us more time to get these bids together so we can have an auction,” Green said during the Friday hearing.
Green also noted during the hearing that Limetree Bay indeed has interested bidders.
“We are working through the details on those bids, some of them are non-conforming, but could become conforming,” she said.
Limetree Bay, which filed for bankruptcy in July, is hoping to sell its remaining assets to help pay off creditors. A bankruptcy court subsequently issued an initial order establishing bidding and sale procedures on Aug. 11, which included several deadlines.
Under that order, bids were due by Sept. 17, an auction scheduled for Sept. 22, and a sale hearing set for Oct. 14, with Nov. 1 as the deadline for the winning bidder to close the sale transaction.
The bankruptcy court also approved a final order on Aug. 22, which included a 16-week budget that runs through Sunday.
Based on court proceedings Friday, J. Aron and Company and BP Products North America have been identified as two major creditors that Limetree Bay still owes money to, and an emergency motion was discussed on approval of stipulations for their repayment. J. Aron and Company is a subsidiary of New York-based investment bank Goldman Sachs.
Green, in court documents, explained that the motion is “essentially the culmination of dealing with 30 different documents that have been transaction documents,” between the two creditors and the debtor. The stipulations “effectively and efficiently resolve complex disputes and issues pertaining to a significant source of funding.”
Another court hearing is scheduled Wednesday for final approval of the stipulations document.
In September, the U.S. Justice Department and Limetree Bay’s attorneys filed a joint status report in U.S. District Court, detailing current plans and timelines for shutdown of the troubled refinery.
Attorneys representing the United States, which is the plaintiff in the suit against defendants Limetree Bay Refining and Limetree Bay Terminals filed the report to update the court on shutdown efforts after attempts to restart production at the facility repeatedly failed, spewing noxious chemicals over neighborhoods, farms and contaminating cisterns residents use for drinking water.
The Justice Department filed the complaint against Limetree on behalf of the Environmental Protection Agency on July 12, claiming the refinery’s operations have repeatedly violated the Clean Air Act.