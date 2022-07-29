Steven Payne Sr. is asking a judge to order the 34th Legislature to return him to his seat as the at-large senator from St. John, but an attorney who spoke during a court hearing Thursday said it’s unclear how such an order might be enforced.

Judge Renee Gumbs-Carty heard from lawyers on both sides of the case during a status conference Thursday morning in V.I. Superior Court on St. Thomas, after Payne’s lawyer Treston Moore filed a motion for a preliminary injunction on July 25.

