Steven Payne Sr. is asking a judge to order the 34th Legislature to return him to his seat as the at-large senator from St. John, but an attorney who spoke during a court hearing Thursday said it’s unclear how such an order might be enforced.
Judge Renee Gumbs-Carty heard from lawyers on both sides of the case during a status conference Thursday morning in V.I. Superior Court on St. Thomas, after Payne’s lawyer Treston Moore filed a motion for a preliminary injunction on July 25.
Moore has not yet filed a complaint, but said he will do so by Monday.
Gumbs-Carty said she wants to address the matter as soon as possible, given the upcoming election, and scheduled another hearing for Tuesday.
Moore’s memorandum in support of the motion details the chronology of the case, which began when an employee of the Legislature filed a sexual harassment complaint against Payne on May 15, and ended with all of the Legislature’s other 14 senators voting to expel him from the body on July 20.
The Democratic Party chose Payne’s challenger in the upcoming Aug. 6 primary, Angel Bolques Jr., to replace Payne in the 34th Legislature.
The motion names Senate President Donna Frett-Gregory in her official capacity, and the other members of the 34th Legislature as defendants.
Payne has denied any wrongdoing, and Moore said during Thursday’s hearing that he intends to raise several arguments, including that the employee did not swear to the allegations in her complaint.
He also maintained that expulsion “is not a power given to the Legislature,” by the Revised Organic Act of 1954, which functions as the territory’s constitution.
Moore told the judge he was involved in the case in the 1980s in which then-Senator Kenneth Mapp was expelled — but only because it was discovered that he had voted in another state and had not fulfilled the basic residency requirements to run for office in the Virgin Islands, a discovery which was made only after Mapp was elected — and sworn into office in January 1989.
Moore said Payne’s situation is different in that he met the eligibility requirements, and therefore cannot be “arbitrarily” removed.
The Legislature’s legal counsel, Amos Carty, appeared at Thursday’s hearing, but is legally barred from representing senators in disputes with other senators.
Attorney Joseph Arellano said he has had discussions with the Legislature about providing representation in the case, but emphasized that he has not yet been retained or entered an appearance.
Arellano asked to speak during the hearing as a “friend of the court,” and Gumbs-Carty agreed to hear his assessment of the situation.
Arellano said the court needs to be mindful of the separation of powers doctrine, “and the practicalities of enforcing their own orders.”
Assuming that the court orders Payne to be reinstated, “if the Legislature says ‘no’, we get into a clash between the two branches of government,” Arellano said.
At that point, Arellano asked, “is the court really going to send a marshal down,” and force the Legislature to take Payne back?
He asked the court to request that Moore explain how such an order could be enforced, but Moore said the court needs to first determine whether a remedy is warranted before considering potential enforcement.
- Contact Suzanne Carlson at 340-714-9122 or email scarlson@dailynews.vi.