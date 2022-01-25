A judge said Monday that the Virgin Islands government must find a better way to care for residents who are being repeatedly arrested and jailed because of untreated mental health issues.
“What’s clear is that the Virgin Islands is lacking in proper care for the mentally ill or troubled population, and that population is growing each and every day. And so, the court expresses its hope that this situation will be addressed by those with the power to do so, because the court doesn’t have the power to do so,” said St. Croix Magistrate Judge Ernest Morris Jr.
Morris made the statement during a hearing for 29-year-old Jahmila Greenaway, who appeared in court after her latest arrest on a charge of unlawful entry.
The details of the arrest are unclear, and the probable cause fact sheet filed by V.I. Police has not been made public.
Morris closed the video conferenced advice-of-rights hearing to the public so Territorial Public Defender Yolan Brow Ross and Assistant V.I. Attorney General Esther Walters could discuss their concerns about Greenaway’s mental health.
When the court returned to open session, Morris said Greenaway cannot be released from jail until her attorney identifies a suitable third-party custodian willing to monitor her behavior while she awaits trial.
Morris also said that the St. Croix woman’s case is “perhaps best suited not as a criminal matter.”
But the Virgin Islands does not have an inpatient mental health treatment facility or adequate resources for those in need of care, so police have no choice but to arrest her when she commits a criminal violation.
“This is where Miss Greenaway ends up every time she has a breakdown,” Morris said. “Many other jurisdictions have created courts that deal with these types of issues, mental health courts, and perhaps it’s time that the Virgin Islands should invest in such.”
The latest case is Greenaway’s sixth arrest since 2018, but she has no criminal convictions.
Court records show that Greenaway was previously ordered to undergo a mental health evaluation after she was arrested twice in 2018. The charges in those cases were later dismissed, as well as grand larceny charges after Greenaway was arrested in May 2020.
Greenaway was arrested again in June 2021 after an outburst at The Fred hotel in which police said she assaulted and threatened several people. Those charges were later dismissed.
She was arrested on Jan. 15 after she assaulted a family member in the presence of police. The family member told police Greenaway had been acting erratically and possibly endangering a young child, according to court records.
That case is pending, and Greenaway had been under a release order awaiting trial at the time of her latest arrest.