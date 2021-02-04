A federal judge has issued a new order further restricting access to evidence in the case against a criminal conspiracy allegedly led by Paul Girard, according to documents filed in U.S. District Court. Girard is the accused ringleader of a group that has been charged in connection with at least five murders on St. Croix and a half-dozen armed robberies on St. Croix and St. Thomas.
According to court documents, even while imprisoned awaiting sentencing, Girard had been running the enterprise — comprised of 11 “gang members from his neighborhood in Williams Delight” and other associates.
On Dec. 23, U.S. District Court Judge Timothy Savage issued an order requiring the government to file, “under seal and subject to a protective order,” an inventory of evidence by Feb. 12, and attorneys are currently submitting their schedules for the upcoming year in an effort to coordinate a suitable trial date.
Savage wrote that the filing order would help expedite pretrial proceedings, “considering the complexity of this case with 47 counts and eleven defendants, many of whom are represented by counsel outside the United States Virgin Islands; issues impacting the ability of counsel to communicate with the defendants and to adequately prepare for trial; the travel restrictions resulting from the COVID pandemic; the logistical issues making it difficult to conduct a fair and efficient trial,” and “the need to avoid disputes at trial about what has been produced to defense counsel.” On Friday, Savage further restricted access to certain pieces of information when he granted a motion by prosecutors for a protective order designating certain evidence “for Attorney Eyes Only.”
The order is necessary to protect “certain highly confidential trial material,” including “statements by eyewitnesses, cooperating defendants, and confidential government sources regarding defendants in this case, as well as physical evidence, exhibits, photographs, media files, and recordings that would identify such persons,” according to prosecutors’ motion.
The highly sensitive material may only be reviewed by attorneys, expert witnesses, and others officially involved in the case, and those individuals must sign a statement acknowledging that they are prohibited from sharing the information with anyone else.
Defense attorneys may not share the information with their clients “unless authorized by the Court in writing,” according to the order. “Defense counsel may discuss with their respective clients information generally included” in the highly classified trial material, “provided that they can do so without revealing either directly or indirectly the identity of any eyewitness, cooperating defendant, or other confidential government sources.”
The co-defendants in the case are accused of numerous criminal acts of murder and mayhem, necessitating additional protection for witnesses in the case, according to court records.
In addition to Girard, also known by the nickname “Bogus,” eight other defendants are awaiting trial – Shaquan “Dangles Prentice, Wahilli “Dapa” James, Shaquielle “Shaq” Correa, James “Igol” Cruz, Kareem “Crumbull” Harry, Tyler “Lucc” Eugene, Shermyra Gumbs, and Wayne Bellille.
Two of the 11 defendants charged in the case pleaded guilty to racketeering charges for their role in the conspiracy more than a year ago, and are still awaiting sentencing.
Robert Brown, 31, is scheduled to be sentenced on March 3, and sentencing for Ethnereal Simon, 50, is set for March 11.