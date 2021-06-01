A judge has finally ruled on a 12-year-old motion in a dispute between former Sen. Wayne James and businessman Warren Mosler over contracts for a hotel refurbishment project, and an infamous antique furniture auction, after which Gov. Charles Turnbull reportedly paid for purchases with a sack full of cash.
The case involves two alleged business agreements between the parties, according to a 31-page opinion filed Monday by V.I. Superior Court Judge Denise Francois.
“Also at issue in this case is a photograph, taken after the auction, of a bag, which was filled with money, bearing the governor of the Virgin Islands seal,” Francois wrote.
James filed the lawsuit in 2005 against Mosler and Elizabeth O’Tool, claiming they had entered into a contract wherein James would be paid to reproduce 14 to 16 pieces of antique furniture for a hotel, and a separate agreement involving the antique furniture auction on St. Croix.
James alleged six counts against the defendants, including breach of contract, fraud, and intentional infliction of emotional distress.
Mosler and O’Tool filed counterclaims against James, and Mosler filed a motion for summary judgement in 2009, meaning they believed there was enough evidence for a judge to rule in their favor, without holding a trial.
Twelve years later, the court has finally ruled on that motion.
Francois analyzed the case in her opinion, including James’s claim that he was to be paid $180,000 or 10% of the $1.8 million cost for the hotel redecoration project, and that Mosler cancelled the refurbishment contract “without just cause in retaliation for James ending the auction contract.”
Francois dismissed the claim against O’Tool after finding that she was not a party to the hotel contract, but determined that the case can proceed when it comes to James’s claim against Mosler.
After reviewing the evidence, “there are genuine issues of material fact presented here, such as what the terms of the alleged contract were, whether it was a ‘piece by piece’ arrangement or an agreement for a specific 14 piece set, when delivery of the items was to be completed by, and whether James was performing or failed to perform under the agreement,” Francois wrote. “Therefore, summary judgement against James and for Mosler on this claim is inappropriate as there exist genuine issues of material fact.”
Similarly, Francois said the court “will reserve ruling on Mosler and O’Tool’s counterclaim” regarding the hotel refurbishment contract because of the genuine issues of material facts, which will need to be explored further in discovery.
But as to James’s remaining claims regarding the auction contract, Francois granted summary judgement in favor of Mosler and O’Tool.
She found that “there does appear to be a business agreement” in which Mosler funded the auction to the tune of $731,115 over 10 months, James acquired the items and served as auctioneer, and O’Tool managed the bookkeeping, according to the opinion.
“However, the Court finds that James was the breaching party and did not suffer damages,” she wrote.
James alleged that under his agreement with Mosler, he was responsible for traveling to Denmark to obtain furniture and bring it up to “museum quality,” and he would keep one-third of profits from the auction, and one-third would go to a Frederiksted clinic and the remaining third would go to a Frederiksted museum.
By his own admission, James cancelled the auction contract, Francois wrote.
“In an effort to overcome this, James then asserts that the taking of the photo of Governor Turnbull’s money was the actual breach of the contract, as it breached ‘bidder confidentiality,’ but James can only point to his own self-serving statements in support of this argument,” Francois wrote.
James claimed that Mosler publicly distributed a photograph of a bag of cash bearing the governor’s seal, which Turnbull purportedly used to pay for about $39,000 of furniture after the auction had ended.
Mosler said in an affidavit “that James delivered the money from Governor Turnbull to them in a red bag which was used for gifts from the Governor’s inauguration,” according to the opinion. “Mosler states he was shocked and took a photo which he emailed to a few friends,” and said he did not know how the photo was obtained by the local media.
Francois wrote that there was no expectation of privacy at the public auction — or in the auction agreement with James — and found that Mosler and O’Tool did not breach the auction contract.
James also alleged that Mosler refused to turn over certain pieces of furniture to buyers, but Francois said because that allegedly happened after James terminated the auction agreement, there was no breach of contract.
James claimed that the auction netted about $800,000 but there were unsold lots valued at $695,180 that Mosler and O’Tool “never intended to sell” and “instead used them in their home,” according to court records.
James also claimed he paid a $14,000 customs bill to import furniture for the auction but never provided evidence of that, and sought additional damages of $13,333 in profits from the auction, and $230,000, or one-third of the remaining furniture “from his own valuation of the unsold lots, contained in an ‘expert report’ he made himself,” Francois wrote.
James admitted he received and deposited checks from the V.I. government and the West Indian Company for pieces purchased at the auction, in addition to a $20,000 fee, and “Mosler and O’Tool provide evidence from an outside expert that James’s valuation is erroneous, self-serving, and not based on any methodology,” Francois wrote.
Francois found that the auction records showed the value of the unsold lots was $232,345, and “James’s valuation simply increases by three times what he paid for the items, notably in excess of what he intended to sell them for.”
Francois found that “it is undisputed Mosler spent $731,115” and $690,262 was received in total from the auction, including $153,780 received from the Virgin Islands government and West Indian Company, as well as the $39,000 cash paid by Turnbull. The total value of the auction was $922,636, and “subtracting this amount from the amount spent results in $191,521.78 in profit, one-third of which is $69,890.39, far less than the amount James testified he received.”
Given the evidence, “James has already received $159,562.99, which exceeds the one-third profit he claims he was entitled,” Francois wrote. “It is clear that James is merely pleading inflated numbers to show nonexistent damages.”
A St. Croix senator in the 28th Legislature in 2009 and 2010, James was a celebrated historian and archivist. He was subsequently indicted on Oct. 1, 2015, following investigations by the V.I. Office of the Inspector General and the FBI in connection with using taxpayer money to travel to Denmark to obtain records that would aid in researching Virgin Islands history.
James was convicted of embezzling nearly $89,000 in public funds and was sentenced to serve 30 months in federal prison. He unsuccessfully appealed his conviction and was released from prison last June.