The V.I. Internal Revenue Bureau (IRB) collected only $26.61 in excise taxes from two local manufacturers for the month of January, but U.S. District Court Judge Robert Molloy said that was enough for him to lift an injunction on collection of excise tax from importers, which is worth approximately $40 million a year.
The territory has been barred from collecting more than $84 million in excise tax revenue since former U.S. District Court Judge Curtis Gomez issued the injunction in 2018.
Gomez found that the government had been failing to assess excise tax on local manufacturers for more than 30 years and was essentially penalizing importers of goods with an additional tax in violation of the commerce clause of the U.S. Constitution.
The ruling came after attorney Alex Golubitsky brought a lawsuit against the territory in 2014 on behalf of refrigeration company Reefco Services Inc., which successfully sought a refund of the excise tax assessed on various items the company imported over the years.
Attorney Taylor Strickling has continued to argue that the company is subject to a discriminatory tax, and Gomez not only issued Reefco a $5,287.74 refund, but also the November 2018 order enjoining the government from collecting excise taxes until officials prove they intend to do so equitably.
The government appealed to the 3rd Circuit, which remanded the case and directed the District Court to lift the injunction on excise tax collection “upon receiving evidence that the GVI is in fact assessing an excise tax on local manufacturers.”
In December, Molloy said he would give the local government the month of January to collect excise tax on local manufacturers. Molloy held an evidentiary hearing Tuesday where Assistant V.I. Attorney General Carol Thomas-Jacobs called Excise Tax Supervisor Glenford Hodge to testify on the government’s efforts.
Hodge explained that manufacturers self-report the amount spent on raw materials, and that figure is marked up 5%, and that amount is what’s used as the basis for tax assessment at whatever rate is required by law.
As examples, Hodge said the IRB has received tax payments from a candle manufacturer,and a body care business that produces soaps and lotions.
Strickling asked Hodge if those were the only two local manufacturers who filed excise tax returns for the month of January. Hodge said yes, and the total amount of tax collected from both filers was $26.61.
Strickling asked what IRB has done to increase the response, and confirmed that none of the major local manufacturers – such as breweries and rum distillers – had filed excise taxes.
“We had a meeting as of last week; we’re planning to put some initiatives in place to try to reach out to local manufacturers to encourage major compliance,” Hodge said.
“So, you’ll agree then that two is too few?” Strickling said.
“I know that we need to try to reach out to them, try to encourage people to be tax compliant,” Hodge said.
The IRB reported in 2018 that there were 142 licensed, local manufacturers, but Hodge said he doesn’t know how many currently exist.
Strickling said the IRB could get that information from the Department of Licensing and Consumer Affairs, but Thomas-Jacobs said if someone knows of a manufacturer who’s evading excise tax, “then call us, call IRB so they can take action.”
Strickling argued that the excise tax structure would still unfairly penalize importers by taxing them on the full purchase cost for items brought into the territory, and the IRB has effectively implemented “a partial tax on local manufacturers” and remains in violation of the Commerce Clause.
The 3rd Circuit remand was “to determine whether the government has begun to collect excise tax on local manufacturers, and that was the sole issue,” Thomas-Jacobs said.
Outside of that, “there was nothing else for this court to consider,” and “the evidence today clearly and unequivocally demonstrates” that the government has begun that collection, Thomas-Jacobs said. “There’s always opportunity to collect more.”
“They’ve collected $27, but they’re not collecting the excise tax writ large on the local manufacturing sector,” Strickling said. “The major players in this territory have not been submitting their excise tax returns and it’s not a functional system.”
Molloy said the government’s excise tax collection scheme “is lacking in several respects, multiple respects. I think there’s an easy way for the government to determine how many local manufacturers there are, and there’s an easy way to find those individuals. And if 2018 is any indication, we’re talking about 100 or so local businesses.”
But he agreed with Thomas-Jacobs that even the small amount collected from two manufacturers is enough to satisfy the 3rd Circuit’s remand.
“I totally understand what Reefco is saying that this system is not working at all, no disagreement from the court in regards to that. But, let’s keep this issue within the scope of this hearing. The 3rd Circuit remand is very clear,” Molloy said.
Whether the collection method is constitutional “is an issue for another day,” and any party with standing “can challenge the method the BIR is assessing excise tax” in a separate claim, Molloy said. “Accordingly, the court will lift the injunction and permit the government to impose excise taxes on local manufacturers and importers of items imported into the Virgin Islands.”