A judge has ruled that the Legislature did not exceed its power when senators passed a 2021 law reducing the number of members on the V.I. Water and Power Authority governing board, and disagreed with Gov. Albert Bryan Jr.’s assertion that the law is unconstitutional.

The law, Act No. 8472, “does not violate the separation of powers doctrine and is a valid exercise of legislative authority,” according to the opinion filed March 8 by V.I. Superior Court Senior Sitting Judge Renee Gumbs-Carty.

