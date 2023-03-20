A judge has ruled that the Legislature did not exceed its power when senators passed a 2021 law reducing the number of members on the V.I. Water and Power Authority governing board, and disagreed with Gov. Albert Bryan Jr.’s assertion that the law is unconstitutional.
The law, Act No. 8472, “does not violate the separation of powers doctrine and is a valid exercise of legislative authority,” according to the opinion filed March 8 by V.I. Superior Court Senior Sitting Judge Renee Gumbs-Carty.
Senators said the law is intended to help reform WAPA, but Bryan argued that the law limits his ability to have a say in who serves on the board.
“The Court recognizes challenges may arise during the transition period of coming into compliance with Act No. 8472, nevertheless, the reorganization must take place as the challenges have no bearing on the Legislature’s authority,” Gumbs-Carty wrote.
She summarized the history of WAPA, which the 5th Legislature created in 1964 “as a public corporation and autonomous government instrumentality” to provide water and electric power service in the territory. Since the 1990s there have been two unsuccessful attempts to privatize WAPA.
The Legislature has amended WAPA’s charter and reorganized the governing board in the past, but “in recent years, the Legislature has unsuccessfully attempted to reorganize WAPA several times,” according to the opinion.
The 33rd Legislature attempted to pass a bill similar to Act No. 8472, which Bryan vetoed, as well as “a different bill which would have established a management and oversight review committee to oversee the decisions taken by WAPA’s Board,” according to the opinion. “The 34th Legislature attempted to revamp that bill; however, to date, it has not been passed.”
The vetoes received swift public criticism amid ongoing outages and estimated billing, with WAPA customers imploring officials to find some way to reform the Authority and lower utility bills.
The Legislature passed Act No. 8472 on May 3, 2021, after receiving pushback from WAPA officials during a committee hearing.
The law reduces the number of WAPA board members from 9 to 7 by eliminating two out of the three Cabinet-level members appointed by the governor, and naming the director of Energy as the sole Cabinet-level board member. The law also established qualifications for the six non-governmental board members, requiring formal education or experience in relevant disciplines, including engineering and power generation, energy, economics, public affairs, law, or computer technology.
“Since these members are removable only ‘for cause’ the director of Energy is the sole member that can be removed at will by the governor,” and the law effectively reduced the number of members who served at the governor’s pleasure from one-third to one-seventh of the board, according to the opinion by Gumbs-Carty.
Noel Hodge, who was serving as WAPA’s interim executive director at the time, told senators the current board composition has “served WAPA well.”
“I don’t think the public would agree with this sentiment,” Sen. Novelle Francis Jr. replied during a 2021 committee hearing.
“It is clear that the current management structure at WAPA, to include the board, has failed us miserably,” Sen. Kenneth Gittens said at the time. “WAPA’s high rates and unreliable service are killing the ratepayers of the Virgin Islands and are killing the growth of new businesses here in the territory.”
Bryan subsequently vetoed the law, and argued that it doesn’t actually address any of WAPA’s myriad issues.
“While this measure is motivated by great intentions to address the vexing problems of WAPA, it does nothing to improve the efficiency, reliability and affordability of the services provided by the Water and Power Authority,” Bryan wrote at the time.
Bryan added that it “does nothing to address the allegations of waste, fraud and abuse. It does nothing to address customer complaints. It is solely focused on limiting the governor’s input into the decision-making of WAPA.”
The Legislature voted to override the veto on Aug. 3, 2021, marking the Legislature’s “only successful attempt at reorganizing WAPA’s Board since 1978,” according to the opinion by Gumbs-Carty.
In an effort to stop the law from taking effect, Bryan and the V.I. government filed a lawsuit against WAPA on Aug. 27, 2021, asking the court to block the reorganization of the board.
The government and WAPA stipulated to a temporary restraining order that kept the status quo, and the court held an injunction hearing on Oct. 5, 2021.
“At this hearing both parties agreed that there should be a permanent injunction on the enforcement of Act No. 8472. Notably, this matter presents a unique situation where the parties are not adversarial, and both question the validity of the Act and desire the same outcome,” Gumbs-Carty wrote.
The V.I. Revised Organic Act of 1954 functions as the territory’s Constitution, and established a separation of powers between the executive, legislative, and judicial branches. The plaintiffs asked the court to find the law in violation of the Revised Organic Act, but Gumbs-Carty denied the motion.
She found that the law does not infringe upon the governor’s power of appointment and removal, which “is only unrestricted for purely executive officers,” according to the opinion. “Furthermore, the Legislature created WAPA, not the executive branch. The Legislature retains the authority to restructure the Board as it sees fit.”
The Legislature’s intent in passing the law “is to ensure WAPA is being led by a body of experts who can manage and direct WAPA to fulfill its roles as required,” according to the opinion.
The plaintiffs did not show that the Legislature acted beyond their statutory authority, “therefore the Court will not interfere with the Legislature’s decision,” Gumbs-Carty wrote. “Thus, it is incumbent upon the executive branch that duly qualified and committed Board members are appointed. Accordingly, the Court finds there is no likelihood of irreparable harm to WAPA.”
Both the government and WAPA also incorrectly believed the five-member quorum requirement remained in effect, and hindered their ability to hold meetings with the reduced number of members.
But Gumbs-Carty found that the law clearly reduced the quorum, the number of members required to hold meetings and vote, from five to four.
“The argument that the quorum requirement remained the same, despite it being listed twice in the Act, is flawed and highly unlikely,” she wrote.
On Friday, Senate Majority Leader Gittens said the ruling is a victory for the Virgin Islands people, and a new board must now be appointed.
“Senators united for real reform at WAPA by voting for a new board composed of individuals with greater expertise in energy, technology, economics, and finance,” Gittens said in a news release. “WAPA did not implement this change because the matter was brought before the V.I. Superior Court by Governor Albert A. Bryan. The Court has now ordered that WAPA must comply with these changes and that the Legislature acted fully within its authority.”
Gittens said WAPA’s failure to comply with the law was “very regrettable” as the delay cost both time and money.
“It took 18 months for the Court to rule, however, this decision is a win for the ratepayers and a step towards greater accountability at the utility,” he said.
He also recounted his previous efforts to reform WAPA, and “I am calling on my colleagues to reconsider this special audit legislation which was vetoed in January,” Gittens said. “The failed effort to stop reforms at WAPA by court order once again underscores the need for a more thorough investigation of the utility as, to date, no one has been held accountable for the millions in losses and so-called cost overruns. I am deeply grateful for the attention that the Superior Court has given to this matter.”
He added that, “Now that the judge has ruled in this matter, I am sure that many of my colleagues will join me in calling for WAPA’s immediate compliance.”