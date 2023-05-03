Limetree Bay refinery on St. Croix

Limetree Bay refinery on St. Croix

 Daily News file photo

A federal judge has ordered defendants in several civil cases on St. Croix to provide safe drinking water to vulnerable residents whose cisterns were contaminated during the Limetree Bay refinery accidents, which sprayed oil droplets and noxious chemicals cross surrounding neighborhoods on four separate occasions in 2021.

U.S. District Court Judge Wilma Lewis issued a 52-page opinion Friday, detailing the two-year-old litigation that is still just getting started.

— Contact Suzanne Carlson at 340-714-9122 or email scarlson@dailynews.vi.