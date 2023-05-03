A federal judge has ordered defendants in several civil cases on St. Croix to provide safe drinking water to vulnerable residents whose cisterns were contaminated during the Limetree Bay refinery accidents, which sprayed oil droplets and noxious chemicals cross surrounding neighborhoods on four separate occasions in 2021.
U.S. District Court Judge Wilma Lewis issued a 52-page opinion Friday, detailing the two-year-old litigation that is still just getting started.
The four cases include 44 plaintiffs, which were consolidated for the preliminary injunction proceedings, who claim injuries stemming from the release events.
“Plaintiffs bring over a dozen causes of action against over a dozen defendants, including Terminals, Refining, and their investors. Plaintiffs bring these claims on behalf of both themselves and other yet-to-be-identified St. Croix residents affected by the release events,” Lewis wrote.
“Although two years have elapsed since the release events, Plaintiffs’ cases remain in their very earliest stages. This is largely due to the fact that a number of companies associated with the refinery declared bankruptcy in the summer of 2021, resulting in a stay of proceedings in this Court,” Lewis wrote.
After former owner Limetree Bay Refining declared bankruptcy, the refinery was sold at auction in December 2021 to Port Hamilton Refining and Transportation.
While Port Hamilton has declared their intention to restart refinery operations, the facility has remained under a shutdown order by the Environmental Protection Agency since May 2021, and the new owners are in ongoing litigation with the EPA over permit requirements.
While attempting to mediate an agreement in bankruptcy court, the debtors agreed to expand a pre-existing program providing free bottled water to approximately 20,000 affected residents, subject to conditions.
That program ended in September, days after the plaintiffs terminated bankruptcy court mediation, and Lewis said the District Court returned the four civil cases to the active trial docket.
The plaintiffs, who are represented by a number of attorneys including Lee Rohn and John Dema, sought a preliminary injunction, and asked the court to order Limetree Bay Terminals to remediate the contaminated roofs, pipes and cisterns, and provide clean drinking water.
The court held a four-day evidentiary hearing in March and heard testimony from 14 witnesses, including four employees of Limetree Bay Terminals and Refining five expert witnesses, and five residents who reported that their cisterns were contaminated during the first and fourth release events.
Lewis concluded that “some, but not all, members of the group” are entitled to free drinking water, but only those “who cannot afford to purchase water without trading off other basic necessities.”
Lewis did not order the defendants to provide remedial relief in the form of cistern cleaning while the litigation is pending.
Lewis ordered the parties to convene for a status conference on May 8, during which she will schedule the second phase of the preliminary injunction hearing to determine which of the affected residents are entitled to free water, and the logistics required to provide that relief.
She noted that a preliminary injunction is an “extrordinary remedy,” that may only be granted upon a “clear showing” that the movant is entitled to relief.
Limetree Bay Terminals “does not dispute” that the release events constituted breaches of the Clean Air Act, which was designed to protect individuals like the residents who live around the refinery, she wrote.
But the company argued that is a legally separate entity from Limetree Bay Refining, and was not responsible for the releases.
Lewis disagreed, and found that while the companies technically split, they remained under a shared services agreement and were co-permittees on an EPA permit.
The bankruptcy court has barred the plaintiffs from seeking relief from Limetree Bay Refining at this time, but Lewis found that the Terminals “had a duty to ensure that the refinery, as a whole, complied with the Clean Air Act and the requirements imposed by the Title V Permit, and that Terminals failed to ensure the refinery complied with same,” according to the opinion. “Accordingly, the Court rejects Terminals’ contention that it bears no responsibility for the release events and concludes that Plaintiffs are substantially likely to succeed on the merits of their negligence per se claims.”
Lewis also included some of the testimony from residents affected by the refinery, including JoAnne Allen-Murphy, who said she and her husband live in a housing complex in the Good Hope neighborhood.
The complex houses about 85 people, including many senior citizens who receive government assistance, and Allen-Murphy testified that after the release events, the roofs and cars had “oily specks all over them,” and the cisterns had a “very large amount” of dark oily specks which made the water a “grayish dirty color.”
Allen-Murphy said she started buying bottled water but many neighbors “have no choice” but to use their cistern water for bathing, cooking, and other necessities.
Another resident, Carolyn Urgent, testified that two refinery representatives who visited her home shortly after the releases confirmed the presence of oil on her home in the Whim neighborhood, and offered $4,600 to remediate the property if she signed a release.
Urgent said she visits a friend’s house to bathe but purchases 20 gallons of water per day for her family members to use and bathe with, which is a “great pain in our family right now.”
William’s Delight resident Marisela Webster said refinery representatives offered her $4,000 to clean her roof and cisterns. Her property smells like “old gasoline and old oil” and they no longer feel safe using cistern water for cooking or drinking, but continue using it for some purposes because they have “no choice.”
Julio Carino of Whim described physical ailments following the releases, including chest pains, difficulty breathing, and flu-like symptoms, which a doctor attributed to “chemical exposure,” and refinery representatives offered him $14,000 to remediate the oil on his and his mother’s properties.
Margaret Thompson of Smithfield said she was offered $4,500, and had a “rash” on her skin after using the cistern water, so she now buys water for all household uses.
“She uses her Social Security benefits to pay for this water, and she cannot pay to have her cistern cleaned because she does not have ‘any money,’” Thompson testified.
Limetree Bay Terminals argued that the plaintiffs’ evidence does not establish the presence of contamination.
But Lewis found that “the totality of the evidence is indicative of contamination, and rejects Terminals’ argument to the contrary.”
While she ordered the company to provide clean potable water to individuals who would otherwise go without basic necessities, those who can afford to purchase water while the case is pending are not likely to suffer irreperable harm, according to the opinion.