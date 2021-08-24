A St. Thomas woman who slashed a man’s throat while he was sleeping has been ordered to undergo a psychiatric evaluation after exhibiting symptoms of apparent mental illness in court Monday.
Marina Leatham, 61, was arrested Sunday and charged with first-degree assault, third-degree assault, and using a dangerous weapon during a crime of violence. She was charged pursuant to the domestic violence statute and held without bail until her advice-of-rights hearing.
An affidavit filed by V.I. Police details the bloody scene that unfolded early Sunday morning around 2 a.m., which left the victim hospitalized with a neck wound and three stab wounds to the back.
When police responded to Schneider Hospital at around 4:20 a.m., the victim “was barely able to talk,” and struggled to breathe while telling officers his name and date of birth. Officers “stepped away to allow the doctors to further provide medical attention,” and interviewed him later that morning when he was able to speak.
The victim said Leatham had been acting strangely since Thursday, and “he has had to remove knives from her possession” and found her talking to herself, according to the affidavit. The victim also made contact with Leatham’s son, “who stated that his mom was talking about repenting a few days prior.”
Leatham seemed to improve after the victim reached out to a pastor and her friend that came to pray with her, according to the affidavit. On Saturday night he finally “felt safe and decided to go to sleep because he was tired” from monitoring her behavior day and night. The victim said he woke up “when he felt a stab to his neck” and Leatham then chased and stabbed him as he fled to seek help, so the victim “held her down and he disarmed her from the two knives she had,” throwing them into the garden, according to the affidavit.
The victim “held her down for some time” and told police “there should be a pool of blood there because they were there for a while,” and eventually ran to get help from a downstairs neighbor.
The neighbor told police it was sometime after 2 a.m. when she heard someone calling for help outside. She initially refused to open the door to a strange man in the middle of the night, but when she realized she knew the victim she opened the door.
By that time, Leatham had made it downstairs and ran into the apartment, and the neighbor told police Leatham began tossing aside dishes in the drain and “she assumed she was looking for a knife.”
Both Leatham and the victim were “covered in blood,” and the neighbor told police she began screaming in fear as the victim tried to hold Leatham down.
The victim told the neighbor to get help, but she was “unable to get through to the 911 Emergency Center,” so she went to other neighbors, who tried to tie Leatham up with a rope, but she kept escaping, according to the affidavit.
Leatham grabbed the first neighbor “and started hitting her” while she pleaded with onlookers for help, but nobody intervened further or called police, and “stood there watching,” according to the affidavit.
The neighbor said Leatham was completely silent throughout the entire encounter and her eyes “were bulging out.”
The victim was too weak to help, but said “you know she (Mrs. Leatham) does magic right,” according to the affidavit. The neighbor said she “was finally able to break free where she ran to her vehicle and drove to the police station.”
Police said the neighbor’s face was bloody from Leatham “striking her in the face with her bloody hands.”
Police arrested and interviewed Leatham, who said she went to bed and later felt the victim strangling her, so she “grabbed a knife from the kitchen and she defended herself” and cut the victim.
Leatham told police she and the victim each had a knife, and while she remembered seeing the neighbor’s face, she didn’t recall an altercation with her or “anything else.”
In court Monday, Magistrate Judge Carolyn Hermon-Percell advised Leatham of her rights, and said she is facing a minimum of two years in prison and a maximum 20-year sentence if convicted of the charge of first-degree assault with intent to commit murder.
“Murder? Against who?” asked Leatham, who was wearing a medical mask, jumpsuit and handcuffs, and appeared in court from jail via videoconference.
The judge told Leatham she was charged with trying to kill the victim.
Leatham became agitated, and appeared confused and frightened. At one point she began screaming, crying and repeatedly struck herself in the head.
“I believe this matter should be continued. I don’t think she understands what’s going on,” said Territorial Public Defender Paula Norkaitis.
Hermon-Percell agreed to postpone the hearing for a week, and ordered the Bureau of Corrections to provide treatment so Leatham can be stabilized. If the jail is unable to do so, she said staff must take Leatham to Schneider Hospital.
“We cannot proceed until I am assured that she can understand what’s happening,” Hermon-Percell said.