The trial of two men accused of beating 73-year-old Augustus Bannis to death in 2015 abruptly ended in a mistrial Wednesday, and V.I. Superior Court Judge Douglas Brady ordered that a new trial be set at the earliest practicable date.
The reason for the mistrial could not be confirmed by The Daily News as of press time Wednesday night, and V.I. Attorney General Denise George did not respond to questions from The Daily News.
Public court documents filed Wednesday evening did not explain the reason for the mistrial, and Brady’s order only made reference to “occurrences” at the trial, which began Tuesday.
Defense attorneys for Jahmal Rivera and Dumaray Iles jointly requested a mistrial, and prosecutors “did not oppose,” Brady wrote in the order.
Brady terminated the trial and discharged the jury. A new jury will be convened at a date that has yet to be determined, according to the order.
The mistrial is a setback for all involved, as the defendants have been awaiting trial for seven years, and prosecutors have been trying to close out a case that shocked and saddened the St. Croix community.
Rivera and Iles were charged with murdering and carjacking Bannis alongside two other men —Enock Cole and Avondale George — who were minors when taken into custody and later charged as adults after being held in detention for about a year, according to court records. Iles was 23 at the time and Rivera was 29.
Rivera is being represented by attorney Martial Webster, who filed a notice of alibi defense Wednesday morning before the mistrial.
Webster wrote that he intended to present two witnesses who would testify that they were with Rivera at the stables at the Randall “Doc” James Racetrack at the time of the murder.
Iles is being represented by attorney Eszart Wynter Sr., who also filed a notice of alibi defense, and wrote that he has six witnesses ready to testify that Iles was at the stables at the time of the murder.
The crime occurred on Aug. 17, 2015, when Bannis, a former pastor of the First Baptist Church in Salisbury, Dominica, and a 10-year St. Croix resident, was found brutally beaten in D. Hamilton Jackson Park in Frederiksted, where he’d been picking almonds.
Bannis was struck in the head and repeatedly kicked, causing blunt head injury, and his car was stolen.
Bannis remained in a comatose state and two months after the beating, on Oct. 19, he succumbed to his wounds at Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami.
Bannis never regained consciousness to identify his attacker or attackers, according to court records.
An anonymous witness came forward on Sept. 23, 2015, and told police she saw four men beat Bannis, which resulted in their arrest.
In 2018, Judge Harold Willocks granted a motion by Rivera to sever the defendants’ trials into pairs, and Cole and George were found guilty by a jury on Dec. 4, 2019.
George was sentenced in 2021 to 35 years in prison for his role in the murder, and Cole was sentenced in February to serve 30 years.
In July 2020, Iles was shot multiple times in Estate Upper Love, where he was on 24-hour house arrest under electronic monitoring. Police have not made any arrests in connection with that case.
— Contact Suzanne Carlson at 340-714-9122 or email scarlson@dailynews.vi.