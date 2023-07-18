ST. THOMAS — The man accused of murdering Keith Jennings and V.I. Police Detective Delberth Phipps Jr. in separate shootings on St. Thomas has been denied bail and will remain jailed for the foreseeable future.
“The facts of this case speak more vocally, eloquently, forcefully, than I’d ever hope to,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael Conley told Magistrate Judge Ruth Miller at an arraignment hearing in U.S. District Court on Monday.
The suspect, Richardson Dangleben Jr., 51, was charged with killing Jennings in February, and killed Phipps while free on bail, according to the motion for detention filed by prosecutors.
Conley said Dangleben deserves to be held without bail more than any other defendant he’s encountered in his 20-year career.
“We’ve seen what happens when this man is released on bail. Bad things happen,” Conley said.
Before Conley could continue with his argument, Miller asked Federal Public Defender Matthew Campbell whether he would be calling any witnesses at the hearing.
Campbell had no witnesses, and “if it speeds up the process, we don’t intend to contest detention,” he said.
Campbell did reserve the right to revisit the detention ruling and argue for revised conditions of release, if circumstances change.
Miller agreed with prosecutors that Dangleben has a history of violence and poses a threat to others, and no conditions of release could guarantee the community’s safety while he is awaiting trial.
Miller ordered him detained without bail pending further proceedings.
Now that Dangleben will remain behind bars, “there is a relief,” not just for the department still mourning a fallen officer, but “for the community as a whole,” V.I. Police Commissioner Ray Martinez said after the hearing Monday. “We greatly appreciate the court’s position.”
He added that, “it’s quite understandable as to why we would feel this way,” recounting how Dangleben was released from jail after his first murder arrest, only to be charged with a second “heinous” murder.
Martinez was joined by numerous other members of the police department at Monday’s hearing, including Assistant Commissioner Mario Brooks, Deputy Commissioner Jason Marsh, and District Chief Steven Phillip.
Dangleben is a licensed gun owner who used his registered firearm to shoot and kill 68-year-old Jennings in Hospital Ground on Feb. 24. He called 911 himself and reported the shooting, claiming he acted in self-defense.
V.I. Police spoke to witnesses who contradicted Dangleben’s account and arrested him on first-degree murder charges. Dangleben was released from jail after his parents posted their home to secure his $80,000 bond and said they would act as his third-party custodians.
Dangleben was released under orders not to possess any weapons or return to the area. On July 4, he returned to Hospital Ground armed with two guns and a bulletproof vest, according to police.
Dangleben opened fire on responding officers, killing 42-year-old Phipps, a seven-year veteran of the force, police said.
At the scene, police found a loaded .223 caliber rifle, a .45 caliber handgun with an obliterated serial number, and ammunition, according to a motion for detention filed by federal prosecutors.
Police had seized Dangleben’s legal firearm after he killed Jennings, and have not said how Dangleben obtained two additional firearms and a bulletproof vest.
Dangleben was charged with killing Phipps while he was in performance of his official duties, a local crime under the V.I. Code, and he is facing the possibility of life in prison without parole.
He also was charged with the federal crime of possession of a firearm with a removed, obliterated, or altered serial number.
On Friday, Campbell filed a 10-page motion to dismiss the firearm count.
Campbell is challenging the constitutionality of the underlying law, after the U.S. Supreme Court’s conservative majority ruled in 2022 that gun laws must be interpreted in the context of the 18th century, when the Second Amendment was written.
The Second Amendment, which was written at the time of muskets and flintlock pistols, says, “A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.”
Until recently, federal courts considered gun laws in terms of, “whether the state’s interest in the regulation was sufficient to overcome whatever burden the law placed on one’s Second Amendment right,” Campbell wrote.
That meant gun laws could restrict a citizen’s right to bear arms, if the government could show there was a good reason to do so.
Lawmakers criminalized the possession of firearms without legible serial numbers because scratching out or “obliterating” a serial number makes it harder for law enforcement to trace guns as they’re traded, sold, or stolen.
But according to Campbell’s motion, that public safety factor can no longer be considered as a result of the ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court in N.Y. State Rifle & Pistol Association v. Bruen.
In that case, the majority ruled for the first time that the Second Amendment guarantees the right to carry guns in public, and laws restricting gun possession to the home for self-defense were unconstitutional.
The court also reaffirmed an earlier ruling in District of Columbia v. Heller that, “Constitutional rights are enshrined with the scope they were understood to have when the people adopted them,” Campbell wrote.
“Because the Second Amendment was adopted in 1791, only those regulations that would have been considered constitutional then can be constitutional now,” Campbell wrote.
The decision is being used to challenge gun laws across the country, and four months after the ruling, a West Virginia federal judge ruled that a similar law banning the possession of firearms without serial numbers was unconstitutional.
Campbell cited that ruling in his argument and asked the judge to come to the same conclusion because “serial numbers were not required, or even in common use, in 1791.”
Conley and Assistant U.S. Attorney Kyle Payne filed a 12-page response Monday, listing reasons why they believe Campbell’s argument is flawed.
“There have long been laws that require firearms and ammunition to be marked,” and “courts have recognized that ‘colonial governments substantially controlled the firearms trade,’” according to the response.
Historical sources “demonstrate a wide panoply of laws from the Founding Era which required firearm ‘registration’ and which heavily regulated the sale and transfer of firearms. These are historical analogues to the current serial number requirement, which is necessary to, and in aid of, modern legislative schemes regulating the commercial sale of firearms,” prosecutors added.
At Monday’s hearing, Campbell said he had not yet had time to read the response, but asked Miller not to find probable cause for the firearm count.
Miller said the judge who will take over the next phase of the case will consider the issue, so “as far as this court is concerned, the statute’s in the books.”