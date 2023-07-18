ST. THOMAS — The man accused of murdering Keith Jennings and V.I. Police Detective Delberth Phipps Jr. in separate shootings on St. Thomas has been denied bail and will remain jailed for the foreseeable future.

“The facts of this case speak more vocally, eloquently, forcefully, than I’d ever hope to,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael Conley told Magistrate Judge Ruth Miller at an arraignment hearing in U.S. District Court on Monday.

