A Texas bankruptcy court judge ordered a new auction for Limetree Bay refinery in an extraordinary ruling during an emergency hearing Monday evening.
Judge David Jones said he’s always believed in the sanctity of the auction process “and I have never before varied from that.”
But under the circumstances presented in this case, “I have a compelling reason to vary from past practice and grant relief,” Jones said.
The winning bidder of the first auction, St. Croix Energy, is now in competition with West Indies Petroleum, a Jamaican oil storage company that says it also intends to continue operating the refinery, as well as two bidders — Bay Ltd. and Sabin — with plans to jointly dismantle and sell off the refinery.
Jones said the new auction must be held no later than Dec. 17. Jones set a sale hearing for Dec. 21.
Jones granted the request to reopen the auction by Limetree Bay’s attorney Elizabeth Green, after hearing testimony that the CEO of West Indies Petroleum, had a serious medical emergency on the eve of the Nov. 18 auction and was incapable of placing a bid.
Limetree has so little cash, and the health condition of CEO Charles Chambers was so uncertain, Green said the debtors felt at the time they had no choice but to go forward with the auction.
The company has since committed to a bid of $30 million, and filed a $3 million deposit Friday.
Attorney Patrick Hughes had filed a previous motion on behalf of bidder Bay Ltd. for the court to consider combined bids by Bay and metal recycler Sabin as superior to St. Croix Energy bid, and opposed reopening the auction to West Indies Petroleum.
During Monday’s hearing, Hughes questioned Michael O’Hara, managing director of Jeffries LLC, the investment banker for Limetree Bay, about whether any of the partners other than Chambers could have submitted a bid on behalf of West Indies.
O’Hara said they could not, and under cross examination from Green, he said the debtors should be given an opportunity to consider the company’s substantially higher bid of $30 million cash.
St. Croix Energy’s bid is for $20 million cash, plus professional fees of the debtor through a transitional services agreement which will have the debtors operate the refinery on behalf of SCE.
O’Hara said the West Indies bid is “a substantially higher purchase price — 50%; $10 million — than the existing bid,” and is “based on a relatively same timeframe of closing.”
Gregg Galardi, attorney for St. Croix Energy, also questioned O’Hara about the decision to move forward with the first auction after Chambers fell ill.
“In light of where we were during the discussions and the tight cashflow condition of the company, we felt like we had no choice but to continue with the auction,” O’Hara said.
“We didn’t take lightly filing this motion,” Green told Jones. “It was obviously the subject of much discussion” and “what we here is an unusual circumstance.”
“The fact that there’s a single person at the helm who spends the money and oversees the money does not offend me at all,” Jones said, and he is satisfied the delay was not a strategy on the part of West Indies Petroleum.
Jones said that “I see very little harm in granting what the debtor has asked for,” with the provision that St. Croix Energy, and Sabin and Bay can also submit bids — but are not required to participate or submit new, higher bids.
Jones also said that Bay and Sabin may still argue their initial bids are superior and told Hughes that “I do want to hear, if you choose to make them, any arguments about highest and best at a proposed sale hearing.”