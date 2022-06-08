U.S. District Court Judge Robert Molloy wants to hear from prosecutors before ruling on a motion by Stephanie Barnes, asking that he recuse himself from her sentencing.
On Tuesday, Molloy ordered the U.S. Attorney’s Office to respond to the motion for recusal filed June 1 by Barnes and her attorney, Martial Webster.
He set a deadline of June 13.
Barnes, who was found guilty of stealing money for lavish spending sprees and vacations alongside former V.I. Casino Control Commission Chairwoman Violet Anne Golden, filed a lengthy affidavit arguing that Molloy should recuse himself.
Barnes is likely facing up to eight years in prison after a jury convicted her on Dec. 23 of three crimes, conspiracy to commit theft from programs receiving government funds, conversion or theft of government property and filing a false tax return.
In the affidavit, Barnes argued Molloy cannot continue to oversee her case, and accused him of favoring Golden based on family friendships.
Molloy not only sentenced Golden, but also denied her request for early release after serving 13 months in prison, writing that “Golden is the latest in a too-long line of corrupt public officials who undermine the trust that Virgin Islanders have in their government.”
Unlike Barnes, Golden admitted her guilt and signed a plea agreement with prosecutors. Golden was released from prison on Sept. 24 after serving a little over 20 months behind bars, and testified against Barnes at trial.