V.I. Superior Court Magistrate Judge Ernest Morris Jr. on Monday closed the majority of a hearing to the public, in the case of a 40-year-old man charged with sexually assaulting a child.
The judge also ordered that the arrest warrant affidavit detailing the allegations against Lyndon Tyson of La Grande Princesse be sealed.
V.I. Police arrested Tyson on Friday on a warrant was issued in an incident that occurred on Nov. 30, according to public records.
Territorial Public Defender Leslie Davis said at Monday’s hearing that Tyson works for the National Park Service and is from St. Thomas, but has lived on St. Croix for the last decade.
Morris said Tyson is charged with first-degree aggravated rape, first-degree unlawful sexual contact and aggravated child abuse.
If convicted, Tyson is facing more than 30 years in prison, including a mandatory minimum 15-year sentence for first-degree aggravated rape.
In Friday’s statement, V.I. Police spokesperson Toby Derima said “Tyson allegedly sexually abused a minor child on several occasions.”
When contacted, Derima said police received a complaint about Tyson on Jan. 31, and that an investigation ensued.
Unable to post $150,000 bail, Tyson was jailed until his advice-of-rights hearing Monday.
Davis told the court at Monday’s hearing that Clement Hendrickson, a retired Bureau of Corrections officer, has agreed to put up the value of his home to secure Tyson’s release from jail, and to serve as third-party custodian while he awaits trial.
Morris agreed to those conditions, ordering that Tyson shall remain employed, have a curfew from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. and stay at least 1,000 feet away from the alleged victim in the case.