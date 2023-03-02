ST. THOMAS — A St. Thomas man sent to St. Croix for court-ordered substance abuse treatment was back in court Wednesday, after being charged with another burglary.
Matthew Brafford, 37, was initially arrested in December 2019 and charged in two separate cases.
In one, he was accused of unauthorized use of a vehicle taken from Crown Bay, and in the other case, he was “identified in surveillance footage as one of the individuals that removed several tools from a business,” according to V.I. Police.
Brafford was ordered to participate in a treatment program at The Village on St. Croix, and he was reported to be making good progress at a status conference in March 2021, according to a record of proceeding.
Brafford was arrested again Sunday and was charged with third-degree burlgary, grand larceny, and possession of stolen property.
Police said the owner of a Christiansted business reported on Feb. 22 that he reviewed store surveillance video and saw Brafford, who’d worked there as a handyman, taking money out of the cash register and removing several tools, according to a probable cause fact sheet filed by police.
Police reviewed the surveillance video from the business and another video from Government House, which showed Brafford pushing a large generator down King Street, according to the fact sheet.
Police located Brafford Sunday, and he acknowledged he had performed work at the business, but said he was last there in November, according to the fact sheet.
Police noted that Brafford had tattoos on his arms and legs that matched the surveillance footage.
He appeared in V.I. Superior Court on St. Croix Wednesday, where Judge Yolan Brow Ross said it appears Brafford’s case slipped through a crack in the system.
“I cannot believe that it was anticipated that he would simply be able to be released from The Village and roam free on St. Croix. Or rather, I hope that was not the thought when he was allowed to go to The Village,” Brow Ross said.
“We don’t know whether or not he completed the program, or whether he simply was able to leave. Because last I checked, The Village does not forcibly constrain persons to stay. You can walk out if you decide you no longer want to participate in the program. I’m not saying that that is what Mr. Brafford did, I am simply saying there seems to be no accountability for what happened to Mr. Brafford once he left St. Thomas,” Brow Ross said.
She said the parties must come to an agreement on whether Brafford will be allowed to return to St. Thomas while his new case is pending on St. Croix, and a proposed release plan must be presented to the court. Prior to his release, she said he must present an address and suitable third-party custodian who is willing to monitor his behavior while awaiting trial.
— Contact Suzanne Carlson at 340-714-9122 or email scarlson@dailynews.vi.