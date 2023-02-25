Judges, lawyers, and court employees throughout the Virgin Islands are remembering Judge Raymond L. Finch as a brilliant, empathetic man who inspired others to achieve greatness in their own legal careers.

Finch died Thursday at the age of 82. He mentored numerous legal professionals over his 42 years as a judge, and four of his law clerks went on to become judges themselves.

— Contact Suzanne Carlson at 340-714-9122 or email scarlson@dailynews.vi.