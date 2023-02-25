Judges, lawyers, and court employees throughout the Virgin Islands are remembering Judge Raymond L. Finch as a brilliant, empathetic man who inspired others to achieve greatness in their own legal careers.
Finch died Thursday at the age of 82. He mentored numerous legal professionals over his 42 years as a judge, and four of his law clerks went on to become judges themselves.
“He was just absolutely unique,” V.I. Supreme Court Associate Justice Maria Cabret said in a phone interview with The Daily News on Friday. “I was so privileged to serve as one of his law clerks, so I consider myself to stand on what I call a ‘Finch Foundation,’ and that is a foundation of fairness. And when I became a judge he told me ‘Be fair. Be always fair.’ That is the very best thing that anyone can ever say about a judge.”
“I’ve been a Superior Court judge and I’m now a federal judge and a lot of things I apply here, I learned from him. How to handle the lawyers, how to be compassionate,” Chief U.S. District Court Judge Robert Molloy said in a phone interview Friday.
“I remember one thing he always told me is that being a trial attorney is very stressful, and sometimes you have to give trial attorneys some leeway because trial work is not easy. Your being in trial all day and you have so many things you have to consider, and it’s just mentally and physically draining. I learned a lot from him — a very wise individual,” Molloy said.
Cabret, Molloy, V.I. Superior Court judges Alphonso Andrews Jr. and Jomo Meade all served as law clerks for Finch before taking the bench.
“He not only contributed to our professional career by teaching us and mentoring us while we were clerking for him, he followed our careers. So, every now and then you would get a call with encouraging words and sage advice. His loss is such a great loss, and you know, my heart goes out to his family and to his family and friends as well,” Cabret said. “He had a huge impact.”
Molloy said “it’s life changing” to become a judge, and Finch considered the role sacrosanct.
“He’s a fascinating person, you know. He took the position of being a judge very seriously because the public has to respect the institution. So, we have to live our lives to a higher standard, and he did that,” Molloy said.
Finch became somewhat reserved socially, because “you want the public to have trust and confidence in people who are making these decisions in people’s lives,” Molloy said. For example, “he was very into politics. He missed being able to go to those political events, and you just can’t do that as a judge.”
Finch was beloved by those who knew and worked alongside him.
“He was a friend to every court employee,” Cabret said. “He was really down to earth and he just really, really cared about other human beings, you know? So, when you love like that, you tend to be loved back.”
“One thing I learned from him is just because you have the power to do something doesn’t mean you should do it,” Molloy said. “He was extremely thoughtful, extremely deliberative, compassionate.”
While judges typically draw their share of critics, “I don’t know anyone who did not like him,” Molloy said.
In Superior Court on St. Croix Friday morning, Magistrate Judge Ernest Morris Jr. held a moment of silence for Finch before starting the proceedings.
Finch was “one of the greatest jurists ever in the Virgin Islands, and he was a mentor to many attorneys and judges,” Morris said.
Born and raised in Christiansted, Finch was the eldest child of the late Beryl Finch and Wilfred C. Finch. He was one of four siblings, including Dorette Carter; J’Ada Finch-Sheen, a former attorney general and chief executive officer of The Daily News; and Gordon Finch, former executive director of the V.I. Port Authority.
Finch attended public schools on St. Croix and graduated from Christiansted High School in 1958. He received his bachelor of arts in political science, with a minor in economics, from Howard University in Washington, D.C., in 1962.
Finch earned his law degree from Howard University School of Law in 1965, and returned to the territory to clerk for Alexander A. Farrelly — later elected V.I. governor — and Antonio L. Joseph, judges of the then Municipal Court of the Virgin Islands.
Finch then served in the U.S. Army from 1966 to 1969, as first lieutenant, and then captain. He served honorably in the Vietnam War and was awarded the Bronze Star Medal, the Army Commendation Medal, and a Certificate of Appreciation from General William Westmoreland and the Army Chief of Staff.
Returning to St. Croix, Finch then clerked for the firm of Hodge and Sheen, secured admission to the Virgin Islands Bar in 1970, and ultimately became partner in the law firm of Hodge, Sheen, Finch and Ross in 1971. Finch served as an instructor at the University of the Virgin Islands and the American Banking Association from 1965 to 1978.
In 1976, Gov. Cyril E. King appointed Finch to the then-Municipal Court of the Virgin Islands. From 1976 to 1994, Finch’s responsibilities progressed as the court progressed. During his time on the Municipal Court, which later became the Territorial Court and then Superior Court, Finch served as the acting presiding judge of the Territorial Court, judge of the Appellate Division of the District Court of the Virgin Islands, and as judge of the District Court of the Virgin Islands, by Special Designation.
President Bill Clinton nominated Finch to serve on the bench of the federal court and Finch took the oath of office on Sept. 1, 1994. In 1999, he took the helm of the federal judiciary and served as the chief judge of the District Court. He transferred to Senior Status on Aug. 15, 2008, ultimately retiring from all service on Aug. 22, 2018, according to information from the District Court.
“The Court extends its condolences to his wife, Anne-Marie Finch, his children, Allison, Mark, and Jennifer; stepchildren, Marc and Michelle; and his family and friends,” according to the statement. “Judge Finch’s footsteps echo in the halls of justice in both the federal and Virgin Islands judiciary. His dedication and love for service and community will long reside in the many, many people whose lives he has positively affected. May he rest in eternal peace.”
The 30th Legislature passed Act No. 7626 in 2014, honoring Finch and dedicating the Supreme Court building on St. Croix in his honor, and a renaming ceremony was held in 2017.
“Judge Finch was a true legal giant, yet also known for being one of the most humble and conscientious jurists in the Virgin Islands,” V.I. Supreme Court Chief Justice Rhys Hodge said in a statement. “We are honored that the Supreme Court building in Frederiksted bears his name, and while we mourn his loss today, we will continue to celebrate his life and legacy in the decades to come.”
“During his judicial service — both local and federal — Judge Finch issued hundreds of reported opinions and orders that have contributed significantly to the legal landscape in the Virgin Islands,” U.S. District Court Judge Wilma Lewis said in a statement.
“As Judge Finch’s successor, I had the special privilege of working with him during his tenure as a Senior Sitting Judge of the District Court of the Virgin Islands, Division of St. Croix. His humble — but powerful — presence, his wise counsel, and his willingness to share the vast knowledge that he had acquired over his many years on the bench was a tremendous source of support, for which I will always be grateful,” Lewis said.
Tracy Lynch Bhola, general counsel for the V.I. Economic Development Authority, worked for Finch from 1996 to 2013.
“The Virgin Islands has lost a brilliant jurist and champion of justice. Judge Finch spoke softly and carried a big stick. He earned the respect of not only the legal community, but also the community at large,” Bhola said in a statement. “He gave his law clerks the invaluable experience of legal research and writing in a collaborative environment filled with robust discussions about cases. Even in retirement, Judge Finch continued to mentor many of his former law clerks. I will miss his sage advice and sense of humor. I extend sincere condolences to the Finch family.”
“A bastion of integrity, ethical and moral excellence, Finch was one of the preeminent voices of the judicial system, a proud Crucian, and a decorated veteran of the Vietnam War. He exemplified selflessness and commitment to the equity and betterment of those around him,” At-Large Sen. Angel Bolques Jr. said in a statement.
“His courtroom was a master class in civics and the law. I remember when he sent the District Court marshals to collect people who had not reported for jury duty. While it was amusing at the time, it also showed his firm commitment to ensure that every person in his court would have the same access to a jury of their peers,” Senate President Novelle E. Francis Jr. said in a statement.
“I will remember Judge Finch as someone who was a good listener, fair and a role model to many. He leaves a memorable legacy behind, and the Virgin Islands is a better place because of him,” he added.
Sen. Kenneth Gittens in a statement said “I am so grateful we were able to honor him while he could smell his roses.”
“Judge Finch was a true and dedicated son of the soil, born and raised on St. Croix. In his decades as an attorney and a judge, he has sat at both the table and on the bench, carrying out his duties with professionalism. He was stern, but still soft-spoken, even in his most passionate moments. His courtroom was always a classroom for law and civics with dozens of teachable moments. He was candid, poised, fair, and a true pillar of this community,” Gittens said.
“As a print and TV reporter I covered Judge Finch’s courtroom for about 20 years. He was always stern, but he also was able to keep the mood in the courtroom light so that everyone is comfortable,” said Fiona Stokes, chief legislative correspondent for Gittens and former Daily News reporter.
“I remember during a criminal trial, a defense attorney was objecting to statements by the prosecution, but couldn’t state the law that was in violation. Judge Finch asked ‘under what law?’ He asked about three times, while maintaining his cool, then on the fourth time, he said, ‘Under what law attorney, the law of the jungle?’” Stokes recalled. “The entire courtroom erupted in laughter. It was one of those things that just made you remember that judges are very human and why we will miss him.”
V.I. Delegate to Congress Stacey Plaskett, a lawyer by trade, said via statement that “Although we mourn his passing, I am grateful for the tremendous example set by Judge Finch. He was a true public servant, dedicated to the good of our home, as evidenced by his service on numerous professional and community associations, including the Democratic Party of the Virgin Islands, and as a member of the boards of the Boys and Girls Club and Lutheran Social Services of the Virgin Islands. I send my prayers for comfort and peace to his wife, Anne-Marie Finch, his children, Allison, Mark, and Jennifer, stepchildren, Marc and Michelle, and his loved ones and friends.”
Gov. Albert Bryan also extended condolences noting, “It is with great sadness that I learned of the passing of one of the Virgin Islands most noted jurists, District Judge Raymond Finch, who served the people of the territory fairly and prudently for decades. On behalf of first lady Yolanda Bryan, my family, and the people of the Virgin Islands, I express my sincere condolences to his family, friends and loved ones during their time of bereavement.”
Cabret summed up the sentiments of many about the man known as Judge Finch.
“As lawyers we say, ‘Oh, he was a legal giant, a judicial stalwart,’ all those fancy words we use. A legendary figure in the legal landscape. But as a human being? Wow, what a man,” Cabret said. “I don’t think any of the descriptions of his accomplishments truly describe him, simply because he was so much more than just a brilliant judge, he was, just like I said, a fair and decent, and kind human being.”