Senior Sitting V.I. Superior Court Judge Michael Dunston has expressed his disgust with attorneys involved in a property dispute on St. Croix, and wrote that the case “has exposed the worst features of the legal profession and the practice of law.”
Dunston, a well-respected jurist and former presiding judge of the V.I. Superior Court, referred the matter to the Office of Disciplinary Counsel for further investigation and potential sanctions against Attorney Kye Walker of St. Croix, who was accused of making “misleading and incomplete statements” to the court, according to a 46-page memorandum filed Thursday.
The case began in 2016 when attorney Trudy Fenster, the plaintiff, entered into a contract to purchase 16Aa Church Street, Christiansted, from siblings Michael, Nicholas, Jacqueline and Regina DeChabert.
Walker had been renting office space in the building since 2011, and informed Fenster she wanted to exercise the right of first refusal in her lease and have the opportunity to make a counter offer.
The deChaberts believed the right of first refusal was no longer valid because the lease had expired, and agreed to sell the property to Fenster for $285,000. Fenster obtained a loan, but after speaking with Walker, expressed concern that the right of refusal might still be valid.
Another individual, identified as Deepak Bansal, was interested in purchasing the property for cash, and the listing agent informed him that he was “third in line” to buy it, after Fenster and Walker, according to the memorandum.
When Bansal approached her about his interest in buying the property, Walker asked him to finance it for her, but he made it clear he wanted to purchase it for himself, according to court documents.
Fenster filed a civil complaint in May 2016 against the deChaberts and Walker, and asked the court to resolve the contract dispute over the purported right of first refusal.
Bansal consulted with his attorney and formed Cospeedya L.L.C. on June 13, 2016. Dunston was assigned to Fenster’s complaint on July 6, 2016, and the deChaberts closed the sale of the property to Walker on July 8. Walker and Bansal agreed that she would purchase the property and then sell it to the LLC, according to the memorandum.
Walker transferred the title to the property to Cospeedyca later that same day. After being informed of the sale to Walker — but not of the “nearly simultaneous” sale to Cospeedyca — Dunston entered an amended temporary restraining order prohibiting Walker from doing anything more with the property, as Fenster continued to fight for her contractual rights.
Walker submitted a response that “was undoubtedly less than candid with the Court,” and when she informed the court of the second sale two months after the closing, Dunston gave a warning to all defendants, “cautioning them that any further ethical failures would warrant the imposition of sanctions.”
Evidence at trial showed that Walker’s purchase of the property with financing “was a fiction,” and merely a cover so Cospeedyca could acquire the property using Walker’s “right of first refusal as a vehicle to accomplish that end,” according to Dunston.
The lease did not grant her permission to transfer that right to anyone else — and wasn’t in effect after expiring, so Walker had no valid right of first refusal, Dunston found.
Dunston ultimately ruled that Fenster had established a claim to the property, and directed Walker and Cospeedyca to transfer the title to 16Aa Church Street to Fenster.
In a footnote, Dunston mentioned “the contentious hearing” on Fenster’s claim that “revealed that neither Fenster nor Walker, both members of the Virgin Islands Bar, was even a moderately credible witness.”
He added that, “their testimonies reflected extreme, often unguarded animosity toward each other, evasiveness, what appeared to the Court to be questionable and convenient lapses in memory, combativeness and outright deception. Those spectators personally in attendance at the hearing witnessed a regrettable display.”
“In addition to any other consequence, the Office of Disciplinary Counsel should consider appropriate training and mentorship,” Dunston wrote.
Fenster, contacted Tuesday afternoon, and again on Wednesday, could not immediately be reached for comment. Walker provided a statement late Tuesday night noting “I have the utmost respect for the judiciary and our judicial system. It is the reason I became a lawyer. In this instance, I respectfully disagree with the judge’s findings.
Further, she wrote, “At this stage of the proceeding and as this case is still pending, all I can say is that I believe I comported myself within the bounds of professional responsibility and in accordance with the rules that govern the practice of law and the legal profession.”
The judge expressed reservations over the case, noting that with his retirement another judge would have to take up some still unresolved matters.
“Unfortunately, because the Court’s decision here does not resolve all issues in this litigation and because of the retirement of the undersigned, remaining questions regarding the rights of the parties will require determination by the judicial officer to whom this case will next be assigned,” Dunston wrote.