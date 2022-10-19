A judge has revoked bail for Dorian Hairston, the St. Thomas man accused of shooting at marshals who were attempting to serve a subpoena in his ongoing stalking case, according to documents filed in V.I. Superior Court.

At a hearing Monday, Superior Court Judge Renee Gumbs Carty granted prosecutors’ emergency motion to revoke Hairston’s bail after finding him in violation of his pretrial release order, according to the record of proceedings.

— Contact Suzanne Carlson at 340-714-9122 or email scarlson@dailynews.vi.