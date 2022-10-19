A judge has revoked bail for Dorian Hairston, the St. Thomas man accused of shooting at marshals who were attempting to serve a subpoena in his ongoing stalking case, according to documents filed in V.I. Superior Court.
At a hearing Monday, Superior Court Judge Renee Gumbs Carty granted prosecutors’ emergency motion to revoke Hairston’s bail after finding him in violation of his pretrial release order, according to the record of proceedings.
Hairston was initially arrested on May 10, and charged with stalking and kidnapping a woman. He was released from jail after posting $7,500 cash on July 12.
Assistant V.I. Attorney General John Barraco filed an emergency motion to revoke bail on Oct. 7 after he said Hairston continued harassing the first victim, and began targeting a Virgin Islands senator with escalating stalking behavior.
Marshals, on Oct. 12, attempted to serve Hairston with a subpoena to attend a bail revocation hearing the following morning. Hairston began firing a gun at the marshals, striking their vehicles, and leading to an hours-long standoff before he was taken into custody, according to the motion.
In court on Monday, the prosecution presented sworn testimony from two witnesses, and listened to an audio recording of a phone call between the victim and Hairston, according to the record of proceedings.
Barraco argued that Hairston’s bail should be revoked, keeping him in jail until trial. Territorial Public Defender Mary Ann Matney requested that Hairston instead be placed on 24-hour house arrest with electronic monitoring, according to court records.
Gumbs Carty ruled that by contacting the victim, Hairston violated a previous pretrial release order entered by Magistrate Judge Simone van Holten Turnbull.
“The court granted the People’s Emergency Motion to Revoke Bail and remanded the Defendant back to the Bureau of Corrections until trial in this matter,” according to the record of proceedings.
Prosecutors initially indicated that they intended to file new charges related to the shooting in a separate case, but on Monday, “The People informed the Court that they anticipate dismissing and refiling this matter with new additional charges,” according to the order entered by Gumbs Carty.
