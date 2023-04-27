A judge has ruled that V.I. police unlawfully seized a backpack from a Limetree Bay refinery employee before obtaining warrants to search the bag and his home and ordered that all evidence found — including two unlicensed guns — must be suppressed.
In an opinion filed Monday, V.I. Superior Court Senior Sitting Judge Harold Willocks detailed his assessment of the case, which began on Feb. 4, 2020. Police said they received an anonymous tip at around 2:35 p.m. that an employee named Danny Delerme had been seen with a gun in the refinery’s locker room and transferred the firearm from his waistband to a backpack.
Police called the refinery’s security supervisor, who said he would look into the matter and advised police that Delerme was scheduled to finish work at 4:30 p.m. Police went to the refinery that afternoon and waited for Delerme outside the gate, according to the opinion.
Delerme consented to a search of his person, and police did not find a gun, but Delerme did not consent to a search of the backpack.
A police sergeant told Delerme “that the backpack would be confiscated while they secured a search warrant to search the backpack to determine whether the backpack contains a firearm,” and provided Delerme with a property receipt, according to the opinion.
Police secured the search warrant three days later and found a 9mm Taurus firearm with a loaded 12-round magazine inside the backpack, according to the opinion.
Police arrested Delerme on Feb. 25, 2020 and charged him with illegal possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition. Court records show he posted $2,000 cash to secure his release from jail while he awaits trial.
Using the evidence found in the backpack, police subsequently obtained additional search warrants for Delerme’s home and car, which turned up another gun, a 357 Magnum Winchester, according to the opinion.
On September 15, defense attorney Jeffrey Moorhead filed a motion to suppress all evidence in the case. He argued that police violated Delerme’s Fourth Amendment Constitutional right to protection against unlawful search and seizure when they confiscated his backpack, and all subsequent evidence found should be suppressed as “fruit of the poisonous tree.”
Assistant V.I. Attorney General William Appleton Jr. responded, arguing that the searches were lawful. The court held a hearing on Nov. 30, during which Willocks “inquired about the lawfulness of the seizure of the backpack and allowed counsel to brief the issue.”
But as of Monday, the prosecution “have not filed anything in response to the Court’s inquiry about the lawfulness of the seizure of the backpack,” Willocks wrote.
The judge noted Appleton’s argument that police believed an unlicensed firearm was in the backpack, which necessitated its seizure.
While exigent circumstances can sometimes justify a warrantless seizure of personal property by the government, Willocks pointed out that police received the tip about a gun at around 2:35 p.m., but waited until 4:30 p.m. to confront Delerme.
Therefore, “there was no exigent or emergency situation that would justify the officers’ warrantless intrusion of Defendant’s privacy at the time of the seizure. To put it another way, the exigent circumstance had lost its imminence with the passage of time when officers waited approximately two hours after receiving the tip to seize Defendant’s backpack,” Willocks wrote.
“Thus, the warrantless seizure was not justified by the exigent circumstances exception, and therefore, th e seizure of Defendant’s backpack was unlawful,” he concluded.
Police seized the backpack but didn’t obtain a search warrant until three days later, and prosecutors argued that the court should not suppress evidence of the weapon because officers “acted in good faith” when they executed the warrant.
“The Court finds the People’s argument unpersuasive,” Willocks wrote.
No emergency existed at the time of the seizure, and “as to the People’s good faith argument, accepting the People’s reasoning here would render meaningless the Fourth Amendment’s protections against unreasonable search and seizures,” Willocks wrote.
He agreed that all evidence seized from Delerme’s home and car should also be suppressed as “fruit of the poisonous tree,” and concluded that all items obtained during the searches, including both guns, must be suppressed, and may not be presented to the jury if the case goes to trial.
Without evidence, it’s unclear whether the Attorney General’s Office will continue prosecuting the case.
A status conference is scheduled for June 16.