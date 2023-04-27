A judge has ruled that V.I. police unlawfully seized a backpack from a Limetree Bay refinery employee before obtaining warrants to search the bag and his home and ordered that all evidence found — including two unlicensed guns — must be suppressed.

In an opinion filed Monday, V.I. Superior Court Senior Sitting Judge Harold Willocks detailed his assessment of the case, which began on Feb. 4, 2020. Police said they received an anonymous tip at around 2:35 p.m. that an employee named Danny Delerme had been seen with a gun in the refinery’s locker room and transferred the firearm from his waistband to a backpack.

- Contact Suzanne Carlson at 340-714-9122 or email scarlson@dailynews.vi.