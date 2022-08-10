A federal judge has struck a serious blow to the V.I. Carnival Committee’s effort to bar the government from using any variation of the trademarked terms “St. Thomas Carnival” and “Virgin Islands Carnival.”
U.S. District Court Chief Judge Robert Molloy filed a 12-page opinion Monday denying the Carnival Committee’s motion for a preliminary injunction, which sought to bar employees of the V.I. government’s Tourism Department and Division of Festivals from using either trademark.
The committee registered the trademarks with the U.S. Patent and Trademark office in 2007, but Molloy found that the phrases “are generic, and therefore neither valid nor legally protectable.”
While Molloy’s opinion does not end the litigation, he found that the Carnival Committee “is exceedingly unlikely” to succeed on the merits of the claim “because its marks are not valid and enforceable,” according to the opinion filed Monday.
The Carnival Committee filed a lawsuit on March 28 in which the group’s attorney, Terri Griffiths, argued that other entities — including the Virgin Islands government — are prohibited by federal law from using closely related or “confusingly similar” trademarks.
Committee members have argued that the nonprofit corporation has always organized and ran the beloved cultural celebration, and the government is trying to illegally take over the event.
But the government has always provided the funding and infrastructure necessary to run Carnival, and Assistant V.I. Attorney General Venetia Velasquez argued during a hearing in April that “the government paid for everything” and the committee has no authority to stop the Tourism Department from organizing and running Carnival events on St. Thomas — or to use those words to describe the activity.
Carnival “is a generic term, and St. Thomas is where we are standing today,” so barring the government from using the those terms while putting on Carnival events “would be so absurd and such a denial of the public’s interest,” Velasquez said.
While the Committee had traditionally organized the event — with funding and support from the government — in 2019, the Legislature passed Act 8153, which established the Division of Festivals under the Tourism Department and tasked the division with promoting and executing the Carnival and Festivals on all three islands.
“This Act and the subsequent Government action is the driving force behind VICC’s complaint and motion for preliminary injunction,” Molloy wrote.
The March 28 complaint claimed causes of action including “unconstitutional taking under the Fifth Amendment” and trademark violations of the Lanham Act.
The committee subsequently dismissed the Tourism Department as a defendant leaving only Tourism Commissioner Joseph Boschulte, Division of Festivals Director Ian Turnbull, and Assistant Director Halvor Hart as defendants in their official capacities.
Molloy began the opinion by quoting song lyrics from Trinidadian soca artist Destra Garcia: “Carnival in T and T is so special to all ah’we. Like we need blood in we vein, that’s how we feel about Port of Spain.”
“Carnival is deeply ingrained in Caribbean culture. The modern tradition of Carnival has been ongoing since at least 1834, following the limited abolition of slavery in Trinidad and Tobago in 1833,” Molloy wrote. “That is not to say that Carnival celebrations have not been held for longer, 1834 only marks the point where freed slaves were no longer arrested for engaging in Carnival celebration.”
He recounted the history of the Trinidadian “Canboulay” or “Cannes Brulees,” celebration, a reenactment of sugarcane fires that destroyed plantation crops, which “eventually integrated the African tradition of ‘masquerade,’” such as “Moko Jumbies on stilts like the stilt dancers of Yorubaland, Toma, Guinea, and Senegal portraying the ancestral spirits that overlooked and protected the villages and villagers,” according to the opinion.
“This does not mean that Carnival is limited to Trinidad and Tobago- nearly every Caribbean island has its own history and tradition permeating their respective celebrations,” including Junkanoo Carnival in the Bahamas, Crop Over Festival in Barbados.
In the U.S. Virgin Islands, events include the St. John Festival in July and the Crucian Christmas Festival in December, and Carnival is typically reserved to describe the St. Thomas celebration in April.
The origin of St. Thomas Carnival dates at least as far back as 1912. St. Thomas Carnival has not, however, been held consistently since that time. After an undetermined delay, then-radio host (later Virgin Islands Senator and United States Congressional Delegate) Ron de Lugo organized a group to revive Carnival in St. Thomas in 1952, forming a de facto carnival committee,” Molloy wrote. “Virgin Islands Carnival Committee as a legal entity was incorporated on February 27, 1976, and performed activities directly related to organizing St. Thomas Carnival continuously thereafter until 2019.”
The committee applied for trademarks in 2004, which were initially denied “due to the phrase ‘Carnival’ being a generic term, and the terms ‘St. Thomas’ and ‘Virgin Islands’ being geographical descriptors of a generic term,” Molloy wrote.
The committee appealed and received service marks for “St. Thomas Carnival” and “Virgin Islands in 2007, “based on the attestation that VICC had made substantially exclusive and continuous use of the marks.”
Molloy found that “there has been no exclusivity of use” according to the opinion. “To the contrary, numerous witnesses testified that for as long as VICC as an entity was involved in St. Thomas Carnival, it was always a joint venture with the GVI. Indeed, this is evinced by the fact that putting on Carnival was financially impossible for VICC without the GVI providing its venues, police support, free power and water supplies, EMT services, the lion’s share of the budget, and other services.”
Generic marks are not protected by the Lanham Act, and Molloy found that the committee’s trademarks “are no incontestable” under the law.