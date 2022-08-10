Carnival trademark

The Hugga Bunch troupe prances down Main Street, Charlotte Amalie, during the 2015 Adults’ Parade on St. Thomas.

 Daily News file photo

A federal judge has struck a serious blow to the V.I. Carnival Committee’s effort to bar the government from using any variation of the trademarked terms “St. Thomas Carnival” and “Virgin Islands Carnival.”

U.S. District Court Chief Judge Robert Molloy filed a 12-page opinion Monday denying the Carnival Committee’s motion for a preliminary injunction, which sought to bar employees of the V.I. government’s Tourism Department and Division of Festivals from using either trademark.

