A judge has ruled that the issues surrounding former At-Large Sen. Steven Payne Sr.’s lawsuit against the 34th Legislature are significant enough to warrant consideration by the court, and Payne’s expulsion for sexual harassment raises legal questions that must be addressed.

Payne has been fighting to clear his name for 10 months, after his 14 fellow senators voted unanimously on July 20 to expel him from the body following an employee’s sexual harassment complaint.

