A judge has ruled that the issues surrounding former At-Large Sen. Steven Payne Sr.’s lawsuit against the 34th Legislature are significant enough to warrant consideration by the court, and Payne’s expulsion for sexual harassment raises legal questions that must be addressed.
Payne has been fighting to clear his name for 10 months, after his 14 fellow senators voted unanimously on July 20 to expel him from the body following an employee’s sexual harassment complaint.
The decision came in response to a report by the Committee on Ethical Conduct, which convened to investigate a legislative employee’s March 15, 2022, sexual harassment complaint against Payne. The employee said Payne lured her into his hotel room on Feb. 28, 2022 and propositioned her for sex, and used a firearm to “clear” the room, which made her feel “threatened and intimidated,” according to the committee’s report.
Payne, who served for more than 18 years as an officer in the V.I. Police Department, has denied any wrongdoing, and said during the July 20 Senate session that the employee who filed the report against him “was lying” and should be charged with perjury.
Despite his statements, senators voted to expel Payne and the Democratic Party chose Angel Bolques Jr. to finish his term. Bolques defeated Payne in the Democratic primary, and beat independent challenger Sherry-Ann Francis in the general election.
Payne’s attorney, Treston Moore, subsequently filed a lawsuit against the 34th Legislature and former Senate President Donna Frett-Gregory. The complaint claims Payne was improperly removed as an elected official, and is seeking back pay and damages.
Attorney Joseph Arellano responded in a motion to dismiss that “... the Senators, and each of them, and the body as a whole, is absolutely immune from liability, and also immune from inquiry as to the motives of the voting Senators,” pursuant to the Revised Organic Act, which functions as the territory’s Constitution.
He also argued that the case is now moot, as the 34th Legislature ceased to exist when the members of the 35th Legislature were sworn in, and Frett-Gregory’s duties as president also terminated at that time.
Moore responded and argued that the claims are still of significant public interest, and a similar expulsion could happen again in the future, necessitating the court’s review.
On April 25, V.I. Superior Court Senior Sitting Judge Renee Gumbs Carty agreed that the case should proceed, and denied the defendants’ motion to dismiss.
Payne is arguing that the Legislature didn’t have the statutory authority to expel him, and did not follow proper procedures when removing him from office, and Carty said those claims are worthy of consideration even though he is no longer a senator.
Carty cited a similar 2014 case in which former Gov. Kenneth Mapp sued the Board of Elections, challenging the policy for tallying votes.
While the defendants in that case argued that the election was over and the case was moot, the Supreme Court found that “the matter was not moot as the illegal act remained ‘capable of repetition at some future date,’” she wrote.
The defendants argue that Payne will not be in the same position again, so the matter is moot, “but this Court disagrees,” Carty wrote, and even if Payne does not run for election again, “this matter is still ripe for consideration.”
Payne previously ran in two elections and won, and was defeated on his third attempt.
“Though Defendants argue there is no evidence to show he will run again, there is nothing to prevent Payne from running again and being subject to the same action,” Carty wrote.
In addition, other senators could be “similarly ousted by the Legislature. Therefore, for as long as such conduct remains unaddressed by the Court, there is a demonstrated probability that it’s capable of repetition, not only against Payne should he decide to pursue a seat in the Virgin Islands Legislature, but also against any other successful senatorial aspirant,” Carty wrote.
In addition, Payne is suing the Legislature alongside another plaintiff, St. John voter Noelise Powell, who is claiming her right to choose her elected representative is being violated by Payne’s expulsion.
Carty noted Powell’s position and how she wants to select candidates who represent her political views, and “she wishes to avoid any unlawful actions against them that would negatively interfere with her voting rights. Therefore, as a contituent, she also is exposed to similar actions of the Legislature that may be repeated in the future, if the Court does not adjudicate the question whether the 34th Legislature had the authoirty to expel Senator Payne.”
The judge has not yet scheduled a new hearing date.