Stephanie Barnes may finally be going to trial on conspiracy and fraud charges, after a federal judge denied the latest request for yet another delay, and said prosecutors seem to be stalling for time.
The trial is scheduled to begin Monday in U.S. District Court on St. Croix, more than two years after Barnes and former V.I. Casino Control Commission Chairwoman Violet Anne Golden were charged with using hundreds of thousands of dollars in public money for personal gain.
Barnes filed a motion to delay the trial, saying that she needs additional time to review documents recently provided by prosecutors, who did not oppose the request for a delay.
“The court is concerned,” District Court Judge Robert Molloy wrote in an order filed Wednesday.
He recounted how prosecutors said they were ready for trial at status conferences in March and April.
“In fact, the parties jointly requested a July 19, 2021, trial date, which the court could not accommodate. The court then informed the parties that it would set the trial for December 6, 2021, and that that date would be a ‘drop-dead’ date and would not be continued ‘absent a very, very, very compelling circumstance,’” Molloy wrote.
Two new prosecutors filed appearances in the case in September and October, and are apparently still providing the defense with new discovery documents as of Nov. 19, “despite the discovery deadline in this case having lapsed 721 days prior to today’s date,” according to the judge.
“ Perhaps most concerning, the filings and representations in this case indicate that both parties were ready to proceed to trial on April 30, 2021 ... The government then was not ready for trial on October 20, 2021, because it sought to turn over ‘new’ discovery it claims was already disclosed.”
“Now, the government has turned over ‘voluminous’ discovery nearly two years after the expiration of the discovery deadline which defense counsel may not have time to review ,” Molloy wrote.
Molloy put it bluntly: “It could be inferred that the government seeks to delay this matter beyond the ‘drop-dead’ trial date ‘absent a very, very, very compelling circumstance.’”
While Molloy said he “is sensitive to the burden” the “extremely untimely disclosures place on defendant,” the “burden will not be redressed” by delaying the trial.
He cited prior case law which found that “the trial court was ‘abundantly justified’ in denying defendant’s motion for a continuance where ‘it could reasonably have concluded’ that the ‘belated requests were not made in good faith but were a transparent ploy for delay.’”
Barnes and Golden were initially charged on July 11, 2019, in a 26-count indictment accusing them of using nearly $300,000 in federal money for lavish spending sprees and luxury vacations. Federal prosecutors filed a 31-count superseding indictment on Nov. 21, 2019.
Of those 31 counts, only six applied to Barnes — conspiracy to commit theft from programs receiving government funds, money laundering, receipt of government property, fraudulent claims upon the government, filing a false tax return and failure to file a tax return.
While Barnes has maintained her innocence and pleaded not guilty to all charges, Golden, 61, pleaded guilty in January 2020 to theft from a program receiving federal funds, and willful failure to file a tax return.
She was remanded on Jan. 14, 2020, and released on Sept. 24 after serving a little over 20 months behind bars — more than 80% of her sentence, according to the Bureau of Prisons website.