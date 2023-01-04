As members of the 35th Legislature prepare to take the Oath of Office, former At-Large Sen. Steven Payne Sr. is still fighting to clear his name in V.I. Superior Court.
Payne was expelled earlier this summer from the 34th Legislature following an employee’s sexual harassment complaint.
The swearing-in ceremony is set for Jan. 9 at Emancipation Garden. Ahead of that day, an ecumenical service will be held Jan. 8 on St. John, and one will follow on Jan. 11 on St. Croix.
On Jan. 10, the Legislature’s lawyers will appear in court for a hearing before Judge Renee Gumbs Carty regarding Payne’s lawsuit and a defense motion to dismiss the complaint.
The other 14 senators in the Legislature voted to expel Payne on July 20, following a report by the Committee on Ethical Conduct, which convened to investigate a legislative employee’s March 15 sexual harassment complaint against him. The employee said Payne lured her into his hotel room on Feb. 28 and propositioned her for sex, and used a firearm to “clear” the room, which made her feel “threatened and intimidated,” according to the committee’s report.
Payne, who served for more than 18 years as an officer in the V.I. Police Department, has denied any wrongdoing, and said during the July 20 Senate session that the employee who filed the report against him “was lying” and should be charged with perjury.
Despite his statements, senators voted to expel Payne and the Democratic Party chose Angel Bolques Jr. to finish his term. Bolques defeated Payne in the Democratic primary, and beat independent challenger Sherry-Ann Francis in the general election.
Payne’s attorney, Treston Moore, subsequently filed a lawsuit against the 34th Legislature and Senate President Donna Frett-Gregory. The complaint claims Payne was improperly removed as an elected official, and is seeking back pay and damages.
Attorney Joseph Arellano responded in a motion to dismiss that “... the Senators, and each of them, and the body as a whole, is absolutely immune from liability, and also immune from inquiry as to the motives of the voting Senators,” pursuant to the Revised Organic Act, which functions as the territory’s Constitution.
On Dec. 8, Carty issued an order granting the defendants’ motion to take judicial notice of the proceedings of the Legislature’s Committee on Ethical Conduct, and admitted transcripts from May 17, June 6, and July 6 into evidence. The documents were filed under seal and have not been made public, and the ethics committee’s hearings were closed to protect the complainant’s privacy.
Carty also issued an order scheduling the hearing for Jan. 10 to hear oral arguments on the pending motions.
