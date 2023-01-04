Steven Payne

Former At-Large Sen. Steven Payne.

 Daily News file photo

As members of the 35th Legislature prepare to take the Oath of Office, former At-Large Sen. Steven Payne Sr. is still fighting to clear his name in V.I. Superior Court.

Payne was expelled earlier this summer from the 34th Legislature following an employee’s sexual harassment complaint.

