John Jackson has a new sentencing date of Dec. 2, where prosecutors will argue that he should serve between 30 and 40 years behind bars for sex crimes against underage girls on St. Thomas, according to documents filed in U.S. District Court.
U.S. District Court Judge Robert Molloy recently appointed attorney Jason Gonzalez-Delgado to represent Jackson at the hearing, after Jackson, filed a motion on his own behalf in July asking the court to allow defense attorney Yohana Manning to be relieved from the case.
Jackson, 33, has been jailed at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Guaynabo, Puerto Rico, since his arrest in February 2019.
At his trial in April, three of Jackson’s victims took the stand and testified against him, and jurors watched a video of Jackson admitting to police that he repeatedly had sex with one of the victims when she was 15, as well as the video Jackson filmed during one of those encounters.
The jury found Jackson guilty of all charges in the six-count indictment, including production of child pornography, first-degree rape of a person whose resistance was prevented “by stupor or weakness of mind” because of an intoxicating substance, aggravated second-degree rape of a person between the age of 13 and 15, and three counts of transportation of a minor for sexual activity.
Jackson is facing between 15 and 30 years for child pornography, 10 to 30 years for first-degree rape, and 10 years to life in prison for each of the second-degree rape and transportation charges, according to the sentencing memorandum filed by prosecutors.
Jackson and his older brother, Julius Jackson, both competed in the 2008 Olympics. They are sons of three-time world boxing champion Julian Jackson.
Suspected child exploitation or missing children cases may be reported to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children via its toll-free 24–hour hotline at 202-514-5678, or to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations at 787-729-6969.
- Contact Suzanne Carlson at 340-714-9122 or email scarlson@dailynews.vi.