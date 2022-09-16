John Jackson has a new sentencing date of Dec. 2, where prosecutors will argue that he should serve between 30 and 40 years behind bars for sex crimes against underage girls on St. Thomas, according to documents filed in U.S. District Court.

U.S. District Court Judge Robert Molloy recently appointed attorney Jason Gonzalez-Delgado to represent Jackson at the hearing, after Jackson, filed a motion on his own behalf in July asking the court to allow defense attorney Yohana Manning to be relieved from the case.

