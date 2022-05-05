The dispute over leadership of Virgin Islands Republicans is still ongoing after a judge granted a temporary restraining order requested by John Canegata’s group of Virgin Islands Republicans.
The latter group is vying for control of the local party after the Republican National Committee ordered Canegata to stop claiming the title of chairman.
The temporary restraining order bars defendants Gordon Ackley and other winners of an RNC-led party election from using party symbols until the case is resolved, and V.I. Superior Court Presiding Judge Harold Willocks scheduled a trial on the merits of the case for Friday.
“Here, it is clearly in the public’s interest to protect against potential confusion surrounding the VIGOP caused by having two groups — Plaintiffs and Defendants — use the VIGOP’s name and the GOP’s symbol, emblem, or insignia,” Willocks wrote.
Following years of infighting and disputes over the integrity of local party elections, the RNC organized a caucus in the Virgin Islands on March 29, which resulted in Ackley being elected State Chairman.
Attorney Yohana Manning filed a lawsuit on April 8 on behalf of Canegata, Robert Max Schanfarber, and Lilliana Belardo de O’Neal, who continue to claim the positions of National Committeeman and Committeewoman.
Defendants named in the lawsuit are Ackley and the other winners of the RNC-led caucus. Antoinette Gumbs-Hecht was elected National Committeewoman, and Jevon O.A. Williams was elected National Committeeman. Manning recently filed an amended complaint adding the RNC as a defendant.
Virgin Islands law requires the Elections System of the Virgin Islands to oversee local political party elections, and the lawsuit claims that the RNC’s March 29 caucus was held illegally.
RNC General Counsel Kyle Hupfer told The Daily News in April that the law is “completely unconstitutional. We are a private, political organization, there is no state in the country that gets involved in party elections. This is no different from any other not-for-profit entity. And I believe that if we’re forced to challenge that law, that law will be overturned.”
Hupfer sent Canegata a cease and desist letter on April 13, demanding that he stop representing himself as the local chairman and using party symbols to conduct fundraising.
Canegata serves as treasurer of VIGOP, a political action committee that raised $434,287 between Jan. 1, 2021 and Feb. 28, “after the RNC ordered a pause in fundraising under the VIGOP name,” according to the letter.
In response to questions from The Daily News on Wednesday, Ackley said that “the cease and desist and the letter authorizing us the use of the trademark speaks for itself.”
A spokesman for the RNC declined to comment Wednesday. Canegata did not respond to a request for comment.