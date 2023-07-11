A judge has vacated the murder conviction of Kenrick Maynard, who spent more than 20 years fighting for release after he was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the 1999 shooting death of Adolph Hyman Sr. on St. Thomas.

On Friday, V.I. Superior Court Judge Douglas Brady granted Maynard’s request for a new trial, after determining that Maynard did not receive adequate assistance from his defense attorney during his first trial in 2001.

— Contact Suzanne Carlson at 340-714-9122 or email scarlson@dailynews.vi.