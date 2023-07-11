A judge has vacated the murder conviction of Kenrick Maynard, who spent more than 20 years fighting for release after he was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the 1999 shooting death of Adolph Hyman Sr. on St. Thomas.
On Friday, V.I. Superior Court Judge Douglas Brady granted Maynard’s request for a new trial, after determining that Maynard did not receive adequate assistance from his defense attorney during his first trial in 2001.
The decision came in response to a petition for writ of habeus corpus filed in 2018 by Maynard’s current defense attorney, Yohana Manning, requesting that the court assess the legality of Maynard’s detention.
“Even after nearly 23 years of being wrongfully imprisoned, Mr. Maynard is not bitter, but extremely grateful to the Virgin Islands Criminal Justice System which has now corrected a grave injustice,” Manning said in a statement Monday.
“In particular, we are grateful to Judge Brady who digested all the facts and circumstances of this case and applied the law to find that the process against Maynard to have resulted ‘in an unreliable and fundamentally unfair outcome,’” Manning added.
Maynard has not been released from custody, and will remain in jail while he awaits a new trial.
V.I. Attorney General Ariel Smith did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Daily News.
Brady ruled that the defense counsel’s failure to investigate a key government witness’s history of drug use “fell below an objective standard of reasonableness,” according to the 21-page opinion filed Friday.
Health Department records disclosed after the trial said the witness had been a crack cocaine user for more than a decade, and therapists described her as “a pathological liar.”
“Counsel’s deficient performance prejudiced Maynard ‘resulting in an unreliable or fundamentally unfair outcome in the proceeding,’” Brady wrote.
Brady vacated Maynard’s Nov. 21, 2001 judgement, which found him guilty of first-degree murder and unauthorized possession of a firearm.
The events that led to Maynard’s conviction began on July 4, 1999, when Maynard and his brother were involved in a violent altercation with two men at Carnival celebrations on St. John, according to the ruling filed by Brady.
Three weeks later, one of those two men was shot several times in the area of Savan on St. Thomas, and later testified at Maynard’s trial that Maynard was responsible for that shooting.
Two days after that, on July 28, 1999, the shooting victim’s brother, Adolph Hyman Jr., was walking in Savan with his father, Adolph Hyman Sr., and Hyman Sr.’s long-time girlfriend, sometimes referred to as his common law wife.
The son and girlfriend both testified at trial that Maynard approached them and began shooting, and Hyman Sr. died from his injuries.
A warrant for Maynard’s arrest was issued on August 5, 1999, but he was not immediately arrested.
Five months later, on Jan. 1, 2000, V.I. Police arrested six people in connection with gunfire near Hospital Ground, and officers searching the area found spent cartridges and two firearms, an MP-45 and an AK-47.
The case against the six men was eventually dismissed for lack of evidence, but FBI testing showed that “at least some of the bullets that killed Hyman Sr. five months earlier had been discharged from the AK-47 discovered at Hospital Ground,” according to Brady’s opinion.
On Oct. 3, 2000, V.I. Police traveled to Georgia where Maynard was incarcerated under the assumed name, Samuel E. Blyden, according to Brady’s opinion.
He was returned to the Virgin Islands and charged in the July 26, 1999 shooting, as well as the July 28, 1999 murder of Hyman Sr. Jurors acquitted Maynard of all charges in the first shooting, but convicted him of killing Hyman.
Maynard was sentenced on Nov. 13, 2001, to serve life in prison.
He appealed days later, and it took more than seven years for the District Court to affirm the conviction. He appealed to the 3rd Circuit, arguing that prosecutors had not disclosed the identities of the six people charged with possessing the AK-47, and Hyman Sr.’s girlfriend’s drug treatment history.
The 3rd Circuit affirmed the conviction on Aug. 25, 2010.
Maynard filed a pro se motion in Superior Court 2015, without help from a lawyer, asking the court to clarify the previous courts’ decision. That too was denied.
In 2018, Maynard’s current lawyer, Manning, filed the petition for habeus corpus, which said one of the six men charged with possession of the AK-47 had provided potentially exculpatory information.
The man said that on the night of the murder, he saw Hyman Jr. get into an altercation with another individual known as “Hamster.”
The witness said in a sworn affidavit that after the fight, “Hamster was upset, carrying the AK-47, he left in an angry manner and moments later I heard a discharging of shots. Mr. Maynard was not present when Hamster left with the AK-47.”
Prosecutors argued that the affidavit “constituted inadmissible hearsay, obtained nearly eighteen years after Maynard’s conviction without the benefit of cross-examination.”
At an evidentiary hearing on Aug. 9, 2022, the witness testified about the night of the murder, and how “Hamster” was angry with “this Adolph person” about money.
The witness also testified that he knew the gunshots were from an AK-47, and was “an expert” in distinguishing different types of gunfire because “The sound wake you up every night and every morning in the area where we live.”
Maynard testified at the hearing about meeting with his defense counsel only twice before trial began, and the lack of effort made to locate witnesses.
Brady recounted how Hyman’s girlfriend’s drug use — and reliability as a witness — became a major issue at trial. But Maynard’s defense counsel failed to obtain a court order for Health Department records, and the documents didn’t arrive until after the trial was over.
The records reported that the witness had “an eleven-year history of crack cocaine use and was characterized by therapists as ‘a pathological liar who alters the truth to fit her needs and fantasies.’”
In a brief filed on June 21 by Assistant V.I. Attorney General Michael Francisco, prosecutors argued that Maynard shot and killed Hyman on July 28, 1999, “in cold blood,” and his conviction was confirmed by two courts on appeal.
Hyman Sr. “himself had previously been convicted of murder,” and was gunned down while walking with his girlfriend and son, according to the brief.
Maynard’s claims “are unsubstantiated and fallacious,” Francisco added, requesting that the court deny the petition and dismiss all related claims.
In response, Manning successfully argued that Maynard’s conviction was unconstitutional, and wrote that habeus petitions are one of a number of “safety valves to free the innocent when errors have occurred.”