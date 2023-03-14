A federal magistrate judge has recommended that a legal malpractice lawsuit filed by the former owners of a concrete company may proceed, but a District Court judge is questioning whether the court has jurisdiction over the claim.
The plaintiffs are Douglas Gurlea, Thomas Brunt IV, and Shane Brunt, who owned and operated Heavy Materials concrete company on St. Thomas from 2005 to 2015.
Defendants in the case are attorney George H.T. Dudley, who represented the plaintiffs for more than a decade, and his law firm, according to the lawsuit.
The plaintiffs’ attorney, Michael Sheesley, initially filed the complaint nearly a year ago. He filed an amended complaint in July, which claims Dudley gave the plaintiffs bad legal advice that resulted in an antitrust investigation by the U.S. Justice Department.
Dudley’s attorneys John Morgenstern and J. Daryl Dodson filed a motion to dismiss the complaint, arguing that the claim is unripe because a related pending case should be decided first, and it’s unclear whether the plaintiffs suffered any losses.
“Where it is speculative whether the client has suffered an injury due to the attorney’s malpractice, the court should not adjudicate the malpractice action,” according to the motion.
On March 3, Magistrate Judge Ruth Miller issued a report on the case, recommending that defendants’ motion to dismiss the claims as unripe be denied. She also denied a motion to dismiss the claims for breach of contract, breach of fiduciary duty, and negligence.
But Miller recommended that the court grant the defendants’ motion to strike the plaintiffs’ request for punitive damages and lost income, finding that they failed to plead facts to support those requests.
The report gave the parties 14 days to file objections, before it is reviewed by U.S. District Court Chief Judge Robert Molloy.
But three days later on March 6, Molloy filed an order sua sponte, meaning it was not prompted by either party.
The plaintiffs allege several causes of action, including legal malpractice, breach of fiduciary duty, and negligence, but Molloy wrote that it’s unclear whether those claims necessarily fall under federal jurisdiction.
“The Court questions whether it has federal question jurisdiction in this case and will permit the parties to submit briefing on this issue,” Molloy wrote.
He ordered that by Friday, the plaintiffs must file supplemental memorandums showing that the court has authority to hear the case, and the defendants have until March 27 to respond.
The dispute at the heart of the lawsuit began after the 2007-2008 financial crisis, when construction slowed and drove down the demand for concrete, according to the amended complaint.
Heavy Materials sought to sell raw materials to Spartan Concrete, another company based in St. Croix, but “it became apparent that Spartan, which was being operated by Rodger Bressi and funded by New York hedge fund founder Warren Mosler, was engaging in predatory pricing for the purpose of harming Heavy Materials’ business in order to bankrupt it or buy it,” according to the complaint.
Spartan was represented by attorney Hunter Logan, who is currently a partner with Dudley in the same law firm, Dudley Newman Feuerzeig LLP, according to the complaint. U.S. Concrete purchased both companies in 2015.
“The plaintiffs, in their complex interactions with Spartan, continually sought and received legal advice from George Dudley and other attorneys at his firm. As discussed in detail herein, over several months from late 2012 through 2013, defendants advised the plaintiffs on two agreements that Heavy Materials entered into with Spartan in December of 2013,” according to the complaint.
The 2013 pact ended a three-year-long price war when the two owners agreed to stop competing in each others’ sales markets, and both raised prices on consumers, according to a class action lawsuit filed in 2019 by attorneys Russell Pate and Korey Nelson, which is still pending against Spartan and Mosler.
The price-fixing agreements might not have come to light if not for a 2015 lawsuit filed by Mosler’s attorney, Christopher Kroblin, against a third concrete company, Argos.
Spartan’s suit against Argos claimed the supplier gave Heavy Materials an unfair advantage during the price war by providing the St. Thomas company with a 10% volume discount, while charging Spartan full price for the same material.
The federal court ruled in favor of Argos, “finding that Spartan failed to provide sufficient evidence of antitrust injury and damages,” according to an opinion written by 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals Judge Thomas Hardiman in July upholding the lower court’s decision.
In his summary, Hardiman wrote that “Spartan frequently reduced its prices to compete with Heavy Materials, which precipitated a price war between the two companies,” and Spartan’s market share on St. Thomas rose to nearly 30% by the end of 2011.
Spartan’s former minority owner and operations manager, Bressi, “testified that Spartan started the price war with the goal of obtaining a monopoly on St. Thomas and/or St. Croix. Warren Mosler, Spartan’s majority owner, planned for Spartan to incur short-term harm during the price war and ‘eventually recoup its losses,’” Hardiman wrote. “Bressi also testified that Mosler wanted to pressure Heavy Materials to sell its business to Spartan.”
The plaintiffs in the recent legal malpractice case filed by the former owners of Heavy Materials said Gurlea received a letter from the Economic Development Authority in 2014, alerting them that the EDA has “become very concerned with the events over the last year which have increased the price of concrete products at an alarming rate,” according to the amended complaint filed in July.
The EDA said it was clear that the territory’s only two concrete companies had ceased business in each other’s district, creating “monopolistic environments” and complaints of collusion and violation of antitrust laws,” according to the complaint.
But the plaintiffs have not actually faced legal repercussions for the agreements, according to the defendants’ motion to dismiss.
“Here, no court has adjudicated that the two agreements between Heavy Materials and Spartan violate any law. In fact, Plaintiffs are not defendants to any civil suit relating to these agreements. Moreover, while Plaintiffs allege that there is a criminal investigation relating to these agreements, no charges have been filed against the Plaintiffs and, of course, no conviction or fines have been assessed against the Plaintiffs,” according to the motion.
“Any allegation of potential future criminal indictment or civil liability are purely speculative at this juncture,” and the legal malpractice lawsuit should not go forward before class action lawsuits pending in District and Superior Court are resolved, according to the motion to dismiss.