A federal magistrate judge has recommended that a legal malpractice lawsuit filed by the former owners of a concrete company may proceed, but a District Court judge is questioning whether the court has jurisdiction over the claim.

The plaintiffs are Douglas Gurlea, Thomas Brunt IV, and Shane Brunt, who owned and operated Heavy Materials concrete company on St. Thomas from 2005 to 2015.

