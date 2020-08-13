A federal judge late Wednesday denied an attempt by Jeffrey Epstein’s alleged madam Ghislaine Maxwell to delay the unsealing of potentially embarrassing documents in a now-settled 2017 defamation lawsuit.
U.S. District Judge Loretta Preska earlier this month had ordered unsealed a large batch of documents associated with Maxwell’s defamation suit involving Epstein accuser Virginia Roberts Giuffre, and began releasing them when Maxwell’s attorneys won a stay to prevent a deposition from her in the settled case from being made public.
That appeal is scheduled to be heard on Aug. 20, but Maxwell on Monday tried to block all further unsealing of documents for at least three weeks. In the surprise move, her lawyers cited unspecified “critical new information” that they said shows the unsealing would prejudice her defense in her criminal prosecution.
“Given that Ms. Maxwell is not at liberty to disclose this new information because it is subject to the protective order in the criminal action … the Court has no reasonable basis to impose a stay,” Preska wrote in an order denying the request. “And, as Ms. Maxwell knows, her ipse dixit (assertion without proof) does not provide compelling grounds for relief. Should the protective order in the criminal action be modified to permit disclosure of the relevant information to the Court, Ms. Maxwell may renew her request for a stay of the unsealing process.”
The unsealing of the documents comes from petitions brought by the Miami Herald and social media blogger Mike Cernovich for the release of all documents in the lawsuit brought in 2015 and settled in 2017. That lawsuit has now spilled over into related litigation before Preska in New York involving celebrity lawyer Alan Dershowitz.