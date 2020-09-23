A federal judge said he has “great, great concern” for how V.I. Police handled recent cases where senior officers used force on suspects, including an incident where several officers claimed not to see a former territorial chief assault a handcuffed man.
U.S. District Court Judge Robert Molloy made the comment Tuesday during a hearing on the V.I. Police Department’s compliance with a federal consent decree meant to ensure officers aren’t violating citizens’ constitutional rights.
Molloy took over from former District Court Judge Curtis Gomez in April and several scheduled status conferences were delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Tuesday was the first time Molloy had presided over an evidentiary hearing in the case, which was held via videoconference.
Police reached substantial compliance with the consent decree in December 2018 after a decade of work to reform the department, and must maintain compliance for two years in order to be released from federal supervision.
A team of law enforcement experts assigned to independently monitor the department has been filing quarterly reports detailing their ongoing concerns.
Eighteen days after the department achieved substantial compliance with the consent decree, former Territorial Chief Winsbut McFarlande punched a handcuffed prisoner who was being held in a mobile police station at the Cruzan Christmas Festival Village.
According to the monitors’ reports, McFarlande and several officers who were also inside the unit did not report the incident as a use of excessive force, and it was only investigated after the handcuffed man filed a complaint.
An internal investigation substantiated seven allegations of misconduct against McFarlande, who admitted to the assault and resigned before he could face consequences, including potential termination.
The Attorney General’s Office did not prosecute the assault and the monitors found that police also did not identify it as a potential federal civil rights violation, and did not refer the matter to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
The Internal Affairs Bureau sent a letter to the complainant on Jan. 26, 2019, saying the case was closed, the charges had been sustained and “remedial action will be taken to correct the problem,” according to the monitors’ report. “This was an inaccurate statement as the VIPD high-ranking member was no longer employed by the VIPD and could not be subject to remedial action by the VIPD.”
McFarlande was hired in November to lead Luis Hospital’s new security force and continues to lead a team of law enforcement officers.
Molloy did not identify McFarlande by name during Tuesday’s hearing, but he referred to a special report by the independent monitors that detailed the assault and questioned Acting Internal Affairs Bureau Director Chenelle Skepple about the department’s response.
“Was there any obligation on the officers who witnessed the event to report it?” Molloy asked.
Skepple agreed officers should report an incident if they see it, however, she said “there was one officer who heard something but didn’t witness the actions of the involved officer.”
“How is that possible?” Molloy asked.
“It’s possible to hear something and not see where it came from,” Skepple said.
The judge said the mobile command unit is “not that big and there’s a handcuffed prisoner in there, and there are other officers in there. How is it that no other officer saw what happened?”
“They may have seen it, but we can only go based on the evidence that we gathered in the investigation,” Skepple said.
“And the way that the VIPD became aware was that the prisoner reported it?” Molloy asked.
“That’s correct, your honor,” Skepple said, acknowledging that the subsequent citizen complaint investigation “found what the officer did was excessive.”
Assistant V.I. Attorney General Carol Thomas-Jacobs appeared on behalf of the department, and Molloy noted the relationship between police and prosecutors, who have discretion over whether or not to file charges against officers accused of misconduct.
While the consent decree doesn’t include the V.I. Justice Department, holding officers accountable requires cooperation from government attorneys and “timely prosecutorial decisions,” Molloy said.
“Accountability is one of the most important aspects of change,” Molloy said. “If officers are not being held accountable, they will not change their behavior.”
Molloy said he hoped there would be no new reports of such misconduct, and “I don’t think there’s any disagreement that VIPD has come a long way since the consent decree was issued.”
The judge did not issue any new orders and encouraged the parties to continue discussions, and said he would schedule a hearing in November for another status update.