Chief V.I. Supreme Court Justice Rhys Hodge told Finance Committee members that the judiciary branch needs additional funding to offer competitive salaries to employees or it will continue losing talent and increase court vacancies.
The court, he said, currently has 40 vacant positions.
Hodge, testifying Thursday before the Senate Finance Committee on the court’s proposed fiscal year 2023 budget, said the judiciary branch has “the best” staff but it has proven to be both a “blessing and a curse.”
“The blessing is obvious and needs no elaboration. The downside, however, is that our employees are so good that other employers — not just in the private sector, but other government agencies — do their best to lure them away from the Judicial Branch,” Hodge testified. “And the offers from those other employers are certainly attractive, often involving higher salaries for less work. Those offers are so attractive that the Judicial Branch typically cannot match them.”
In addition, the current staff must contend with lower salaries because of a discrepancy in pay between employees of the Superior Court and the Supreme Court.
When asked by Sen. Dwayne DeGraff if the pay scales had been equalized, Court Administrator Regina Petersen said they are operating on separate scales “because the funding was nonsufficient for us to do the comprehensive consolidation to one scale.”
“We have been, unfortunately, over several years engaging in spot zoning where you address the areas basically having the highest pay separation rates. You know a couple years ago we did the marshals. This year our focus is the clerk’s office because we are seeing that high departure rate as well,” Petersen said.
Without adequate funding, the judiciary branch is forced to “walk the middle” and when they bring in new hires there is “shifting and making adjustments within existing staff,” Petersen said. “That is how we have tried to maintain some kind of parity.”
In fiscal year 2021, Hodge said the Judicial Branch hired 35 new employees, but had 42 employees separate from the division, creating a net loss of seven employees though several had been hired.
“These losses are not isolated to a single fiscal year but have been cumulative over several years. As of May 31, 2022, the Judicial Branch employed 299 persons. That is 18 less employees than when I appeared before this Committee in 2019. To make a bad situation even worse, that voluntary turnover has been concentrated among our most skilled workers, and in some of our most critical operational areas,” Hodge said.
Since 2018 the Judicial Branch has “lost a staggering” 63% of its workforce and experienced the “highest turnover” in the Superior Court Clerk’s Office which, had 27 employees voluntarily resign, Hodge added.
Sen. Janelle Sarauw said the branch needed a retention plan and it should include fair compensation for the clerks in a reasonable amount of time, “because you are at a critical point.”
“Your case load at the Superior Court is exorbitant, so we need a retention plan,” Sarauw said.
The branch’s proposed fiscal year 2023 budget is over $43 million, as well as an additional $128,000 for the Judicial Council. Of the budget, nearly $23.5 million is allocated for salaries and nearly $10 million for fringe benefits. The rest of the funds are earmarked for other services and charges, projected capital expenditures, utilities, and supplies.
V.I. Fire Service
Separately, the committee also received testimony from V.I. Fire Service Director Daryl George Sr. on the department’s proposed fiscal year 2023 budget.
The Fire Service is requesting a General Fund appropriation of more than $30 million, which George said accounts for “increased personnel costs due to the transfer of EMS employees, this request is a 7% increase from the agency’s fiscal year 2022 appropriation. As is customary, more than 90% of the appropriation will be used for staffing.”
In addition to DeGraff and Sarauw, Sens. Marvin Blyden, Samuel Carrion, Javan James Sr., and Kurt Vialet were present for the hearing. Sen. Donna Frett-Gregory was absent.