ST. JOHN — If the joy and energy seen on the parade route Monday were any indication, St. John residents were more than ready to fete after two long years of waiting for the island’s signature July fourth parade to return.
Bass was thumping, beads were swinging, feathers blew in the breeze, and revelers in the parade’s 43 troupes jumped up and danced down the road, many with wide smiles on their faces.
A few quick passing showers on Monday didn’t dampen spirits or the event, which kicked off about a half hour after its scheduled start time of noon.
As is customary, the parade began with royalty from around the territory, as well as from the nearby British Virgin Islands. They were followed by the Love City Pan Dragons steel pan group, bouncing and swaying down the road on their double decker trolley. The ping-pong of the pans from the group, and later from Pan in Motion out of St. Thomas, got many on the sidewalk to bounce and sway right along.
In another customary part of the St. John Celebration, Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. and Lt. Gov. Tregenza Roach stopped and greeted members of the sidewalk troupe as they made their way to a nearby grandstand from which they enjoyed the parade.
Longtime participants included troupes such as the Gypsies, What Ah Party, King Shaka Zulu Nation, Traditional Indians, Charming Twirlers and the St. Thomas Majorettes, which made the trip over to Love City for the parade.
The Eccentric Moko Jumbies put on an energetic show to the sounds of Spectrum Band, which accompanied the troupe and performed live on the road. A new addition was Yisrael’s New Generation Moko Jumbies. Noticeably absent in this year’s lineup were the Westin and Caneel Bay troupes.
Among the other troupes bedecked in costumes made with colorful feathers, fishnets, and beads, were L’Amour, Sparkle, Diamonds in the Rough, VI for Life, Under the Sea, Dynamic Dancers and St. John School of the Performing Arts.
While the parade ended four hours later, the St. John Celebration went into the night, finally concluding with a traditional fireworks show in Cruz Bay, and one final night in Jordanville, where Legacy Band, Vio Int’l and Karnage performed. Trinidadian artists Bunji Garlin and Fay Ann Lyons also took the stage to the delight of the crowd.
St. John’s own Cool Session Brass that provided the “last lap” entertainment for hundreds crowded into Jordanville, the Celebration Village.