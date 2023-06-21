On Tuesday, jurors returned a mixed verdict against Trevor Stephen, finding that he is guilty of possession of 462 pounds of cocaine with intent to distribute, according to U.S. District Court records.

Stephen, 35, of St. Lucia, was also charged with a related conspiracy count, but jurors acquitted him of that crime.

