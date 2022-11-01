ST. THOMAS — A drug trafficker who imported fentanyl-laced pills linked to the death of 30-year-old Rachel Atnip on St. Thomas has been found guilty by a federal jury.

Atnip’s mother Susan Coleman, however, said the conviction does little to lessen the pain of losing her daughter, who was commonly known by the nickname “Star Child.”

