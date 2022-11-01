ST. THOMAS — A drug trafficker who imported fentanyl-laced pills linked to the death of 30-year-old Rachel Atnip on St. Thomas has been found guilty by a federal jury.
Atnip’s mother Susan Coleman, however, said the conviction does little to lessen the pain of losing her daughter, who was commonly known by the nickname “Star Child.”
A District Court jury last week found Elijah Hakim, 35, guilty of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute fentanyl, and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, according to documents filed in U.S. District Court.
U.S. Attorney Delia Smith said in a press release Monday that Hakim’s case was the first time the district has prosecuted those crimes.
Judge Robert Molloy scheduled sentencing for Feb. 24, 2023, and Hakim is facing a mandatory minimum five-year prison sentence, and a maximum possible 40-year sentence, according to court records. Hakim has been held without bail since his arrest on Sept. 14, 2021.
Illegal drug manufacturers mix fentanyl with other drugs to increase potency — sometimes without warning to distributors — leaving users to unknowingly consume lethal doses of the opioid. The dangers of fentanyl are well known in areas of the mainland where it’s caused scores of accidental deaths, but fentanyl is still uncommon locally.
Atnip’s death on April 29, 2021, marked a grim warning that the drug had made its way to the Virgin Islands, and Coleman said she hopes other families won’t have to experience the same devastation that comes with losing a loved one to fentanyl overdose.
“It’s very hard. I cry most of the time, to myself, because after so long, people don’t want to hear it,” Coleman said Monday in an interview with The Daily News.
While she is appreciative that Hakim was found guilty for his role in the drug trafficking conspiracy, she said no one has been convicted of actually causing her daughter’s death.
“It is a small part of it, and it might take some of the drugs off the streets. But does it help me put my daughter at rest better? No, because did he do it to her? He was part of it,” Coleman said.
Born and raised in Oklahoma, Atnip moved to St. Thomas on April 29, 2015, six years to the day before her death.
In those six years, Coleman said her daughter made many friends and enjoyed life to the fullest.
“She was caring, she never met a stranger. She would give the shirt off her back to anybody. She always smiled. She always had a kind word, she never had a bad word for somebody,” Coleman said. “She was genuine. If she said you were her friend, you were her friend for life.”
Coleman said she desperately misses her daughter, and while she tries to hide the pain, “it doesn’t go away. It’s like it festers.”
The case against Hakim began in April when the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, the Drug Enforcement Administration, and the Department of Homeland Security Investigations began a criminal investigation “into a drug trafficking organization sending fentanyl from Georgia to the U.S. Virgin Islands via the U.S. Mail,” according to the arrest warrant affidavit filed by a DEA special agent.
Federal agents investigating the April overdose death found messages on the victim’s phone with an unknown suspect, who has not been charged. That suspect was separately communicating with Hakim, who has long been implicated in narcotics trafficking, according to the affidavit.
“The victim phone and Hakim phone were never in direct communication with one another,” according to the affidavit.
At trial, Assistant U.S. Attorneys Meredith Edwards and Kyle Payne introduced evidence that packaging material found in Hakim’s Atlanta, Ga., apartment was consistent with two packages containing fentanyl pills that were shipped to St. Thomas around the time of the overdose death.
Prosecutors also introduced evidence showing that Hakim’s fingerprints were found on one of the packages, according to the press release issued Monday.
“The first package was mailed on April 22, 2021, and contained 150 fentanyl pills weighing approximately 17.5 grams which were concealed in a vitamin bottle,” according to the press release. “The second package was mailed on May 18, 2021, and contained 200 fentanyl pills weighing approximately 25 grams which were concealed inside a Gucci gift box. Like the first package, the second package was filled with spray foam to further conceal the pills and mailed from an Atlanta, Ga.. post office. Both packages were seized by U.S. Customs and Border Protections officers in San Juan, P.R. and St. Thomas, V..I.”
Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid, “that is 50 times more potent than heroin. Just two milligrams of fentanyl, or the amount that could fit on the tip of a pencil, is considered a potentially lethal dose,” according to the press release.
“Across the United States, opioids, primarily fentanyl, killed over 80,000 people in 2021 alone,” Smith said in a statement. “Here in the Virgin Islands, we have thus far been spared the worst of the opioid epidemic, but these two shipments of fentanyl show that we are not immune.”
Fortunately, the vigilance and dedication of our law enforcement partners led to the interception of these deadly drugs and we were able to convict those responsible. We will continue to do everything in our power to keep the Virgin Islands safe from this lethal scourge.”